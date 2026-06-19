LeBron James' Lakers future hangs in balance after big contract update; ‘not expected to…’

“The Lakers are not expected to offer LeBron James anything close to a max contract, per @mcten,” the post read.

The widely followed X account NBA Central reported on Thursday that the Los Angeles Lakers are not expected to offer LeBron James anything close to a maximum contract, citing ESPN’s Dave McMenamin as the source of the update.

However, a new update indicates the Lakers may not be willing to meet a max-level deal in their efforts to re-sign the veteran star.

With LeBron James approaching free agency, speculation about his future with the Lakers has intensified. While the franchise initially appeared open to letting him depart, reports now suggest a shift in stance, with the front office keen on retaining him in Los Angeles.

“The Lakers technically could offer James a maximum of three years and $182 million to stay, but nobody around the league expects the team to offer James anywhere close to that,” Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported.

Does LeBron fit aptly in the Lakers roster? The 41-year-old is set to enter unrestricted free agency this summer for the first time since 2018, when he departed the Cleveland Cavaliers to sign with the Lakers and begin his second spell in Los Angeles.

On paper, retaining James would appear to be the logical move for Los Angeles, given he has shown little indication of decline even as he approaches his 42nd birthday in December.

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However, concerns remain about roster balance, as the Lakers appeared more effective last season when they leaned more heavily on Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves—who is also heading into free agency—without James on the floor.

Team chemistry and financial commitments James’ compatibility with the duo has been a topic of discussion for several months, yet the Lakers are still open to running it back with the same core. However, the financial terms will need to align.

With many expecting James to return, the key focus will likely be the structure of his next contract with the Lakers. While reports suggest he prefers to maximize what the franchise can offer, it remains unclear how close Los Angeles will be willing to get to his full asking price.

At this stage of his career, finances are unlikely to be a major priority for James, given that he has already earned more than $580 million through NBA contracts alone.

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Still, the question remains whether a more lucrative offer from another team, such as the Golden State Warriors, could tempt him away from the Lakers. Ultimately, there may come a point where a sufficiently large contract becomes hard to turn down.