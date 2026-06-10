NBA insider gives surprise verdict on LeBron's future despite Lakers ties turning sour

“The Lakers and LeBron James are in a bit of a negotiation right now.. I don’t think anybody know what’s gonna happen,” Windhorst said.

During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Brian Windhorst said the Lakers and LeBron James are still trying to figure things out as the veteran star enters free agency.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show on June 9, 2026, the ESPN NBA insider said there is uncertainty around the negotiations between James and the Lakers. While Windhorst sees Los Angeles as the best fit, he also pointed to the Golden State Warriors as a team worth watching if the two sides cannot reach an agreement.

Brian Windhorst believes LeBron James’ future still starts with the Los Angeles Lakers, but he is not ruling out another team if contract talks become difficult.

The longtime NBA reporter explained that he still believes Los Angeles is the right place for James. However, any new deal must balance two things. It has to recognize what James has done and what he still brings on the court, while also giving the Lakers enough flexibility to improve the roster around him and Luka Dončić.

“I think the best place for LeBron James is with the Lakers.. There has to be a number in there that respects LeBron and still gives the Lakers a chance to improve their roster,” Windhorst said.

James is coming off another productive season despite being 41 years old. According to Windhorst, that level of play is one reason why contract discussions remain an important topic around the league.

Why Brian Windhorst mentioned the Golden State Warriors? While discussing possible alternatives, Windhorst said the Warriors would be a team to keep an eye on if negotiations with the Lakers do not lead to a deal.

“If it doesn’t work out with the Lakers I’d watch the Warriors,” Windhorst said.

He pointed to LeBron James’ relationships with Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr and Draymond Green as reasons Golden State could become a realistic option. Windhorst also noted that a return to Cleveland appears less likely because of roster needs and the financial adjustments that would be required.

For now, the Lakers remain the team Windhorst views as the strongest fit for James. However, with no agreement in place yet, he made it clear that the outcome of the negotiations remains uncertain.