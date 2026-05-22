LeBron James shares retirement news amid new Lakers rumors: ‘At some point…’

LeBron James has continued to keep fans guessing about his NBA future, with no official announcement regarding retirement or a return. The 41-year-old played his final game of a 23rd professional season against the Oklahoma City Thunder on May 12, 2026, scoring 24 points and proving he still has plenty left in the tank. LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers pictured. (Getty Images via AFP)

He appears set to keep fans waiting a little longer, as the Los Angeles Lakers star recently revealed that he plans to wait until later in the summer before deciding whether he will return to the NBA after entering free agency this offseason.

“I’m still in the moment of just taking my time. I haven’t even really thought about it too much,” LeBron James said while speaking with Steve Nash during Thursday’s episode of the Mind the Game podcast.

He further explained that he understands he controls his own future as a free agent, with the option either to remain with the same franchise for the “foreseeable future” or explore a move elsewhere. However, the four time NBA champion did hint at a possible timeline for when he could finally make a decision regarding his future.

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“I think at some point, up in June, late June, as July rolls around, free agency gets going. As July's rolling maybe into August, we start to kind of get a feel of what my future may look like, if it's continuing to play the game that I love— which I know I can still give so much to the game, and play at a high level— or if it's not. But I have not gotten to that point yet,” he elaborated.

What could complicate LeBron James’ return to the Lakers? The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly shown strong interest in bringing LeBron James back for another season, and the veteran star appears open to the idea as well.

The Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka has stated that "archetype of the roster we want is going to be retrofitted around Luka [Dončić]." That shift could signal an evolving role for James, who already took more of a step back late last season to allow Dončić and Austin Reaves to lead the Lakers’ offense.

Still, several important details would need to be resolved, with James’ potential salary demands likely becoming the biggest factor. Even though the Lakers currently have considerable cap space available, that financial flexibility could shrink rapidly if James pursues a deal close to a maximum contract.

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That figures to be the biggest issue facing the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason, and if the four-time MVP decides to delay his decision until August, it could make assembling the remainder of the roster far more challenging for the franchise.