Lakers fans question team's call to start Austin Reaves in Game 1 vs OKC; ‘he's not himself.’

The Los Angeles Lakers dropped their second-round NBA playoff opener Tuesday night. LeBron James played very well and scored twenty-seven points in the game. The Lakers defense also held Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to eighteen points.

But Austin Reaves struggled deeply and scored only eight points for the team. He made just three of his sixteen shots during the tough loss.

His dangerous shooting weapon completely deserted him on the court. He struggled to find any open space against the tough Thunder defenders. The young guard made only one field goal in the first half.

Reaves scored just eight points in his 36 minutes on the court, failing to convert all of his five 3-point attempts.

Angry Lakers fans question coach JJ Redick over lineup decisions Fans are questioning head coach JJ Redick for starting Reaves. Reaves recently missed several games due to a painful oblique injury.

One fan posted on social media: “Austin Reaves is not himself. Obviously hurt.”

Another fan posted a message: “Reaves coming back killed Luke Kennard’s mojo!”

Many supporters believe the guard returned to the floor way too early. They think his poor play ruined the flow of the entire team. The sudden decision to start him has created a lot of controversy.

Also read: Luka Doncic injury return: When will Lakers star come back? New Grade 2 hamstring strain update

Missing Luka Dončić leaves Lakers with zero margin for error Since returning from his injury Reaves has struggled with his shooting. He is shooting only thirty percent from the field in these playoffs. The Lakers are currently playing without their injured superstar Luka Doncic.

Doncic is still recovering from a grade two left hamstring strain. The team needs Reaves to find his offensive game before Game 2. They cannot afford another poor night from their young guard on Thursday. He will have a great chance to redeem himself very soon. The coaching staff must decide if they will keep him starting.