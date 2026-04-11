Anthony Davis was disrespected in Los Angeles; recalls Lakers' sudden Luka Doncic call

The 10-time All-Star who helped the Los Angeles Lakers secure the 2020 NBA championship says the team did not even have the decency to speak to him before trading him to the Dallas Mavericks in a deal involving Luka Doncic. In a candid conversation on a trending podcast, Anthony Davis revealed one of the darkest phases of his career, saying he felt blindsided, disrespected, and incredibly unsettled. Anthony Davis spoke about the unexpected behaviour by the Lakers (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The unexpected trade On The Draymond Green Show, Davis explained that he had no idea the trade was happening, stating that he was rehabbing in Los Angeles following an abdominal injury. In a more detailed account cited by Fadeaway World, Davis said it was his agent, Rich Paul, who informed him of the move, simply telling him he had been traded to Dallas. Davis initially thought it was a joke and described the moment as surreal. He also revealed that even his personal cook had already heard the news before he could process it himself.

Better treatment was expected One thing was the shock of the trade; the other was the silence from the organization. According to The Athletic, Davis claimed he was completely unaware of the deal beforehand.

“The call I received was 10 minutes prior when the trade was announced'', Davis revealed. ”At one time, there must have been a negotiation of selling me to Luka, but it never reached my ears."

Davis pointed out that he felt he had earned more respect from the Lakers after six years of service and delivering a championship. He added that he has never been able to forget how the situation was handled.

Six years with the Lakers During his tenure with the Lakers, Davis appeared in 312 games, averaging 24.8 points and 11 rebounds per game. He was selected to four All-Star teams and played a key role in the franchise’s 2020 bubble championship run. While he acknowledged that Doncic is a generational talent and that the trade was part of a larger franchise-building process, Davis insisted that he had given everything to the team and deserved at least a heads-up.

After the trade Davis’ time in Dallas was disrupted early, as he missed 18 games with a strained adductor in his debut stretch. He eventually played just 20 games that season before being traded again—this time to the Washington Wizards in February. Meanwhile, Doncic, despite dealing with a recent hamstring injury, has injected new life into the Lakers.

- Vidushi Mishra