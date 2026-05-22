LeBron James gives 3-word NSFW reaction to San Antonio Spurs' NBA draft ‘luck’

NBA legend LeBron James has three words for the San Antonio Spurs' fortune in NBA drafts. And it's NSFW! LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks to the media during a press conference on May 11. (Getty Images via AFP)

Every player the Spurs have landed when they had the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft has turned out to be a talent to reckon with, allowing the franchise to touch ever-new heights. The Spurs have had the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft three times: 1987, 1997 and 2023; and they drafted David Robinson, Tim Duncan, and Victor Wembanyama, respectively, in them.

The three of them, though from wholly different eras in the NBA, share seven NBA Championships, four League MVPs, and three Defensive Player of the Year awards. With them in the roster, the Spurs have been a force to reckon with, no matter the era.

And, LeBron seemed to attribute all of that to luck.

What LeBron said: ‘This dead-serious mentality…’ LeBron James was involved in a freewheeling discussion on the various aspects of the NBA on the recent episode of his 'Mind The Game' podcast with Steve Nash. There, he had three words for the Spurs: “Luck as f***”

"San Antonio continues to get lucky as f*** with these generational, talented, IQ, smart, but like, listen, ‘Keep the main thing the main thing.' David Robinson, Tim Duncan, and Wemby," The King said.

Also read: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's NBA MVP vote count: How Thunder star beat Jokic, Wemby

"Guys who have this dead-serious mentality. They have these horse blinders on, and they're like, ‘The mission is the mission.' It's all that matters, and it's pretty remarkable to see."

LeBron's Instagram Activity Sparks Cavalier Buzz LeBron James' relationship with the Los Angeles Lakers has been the talk of the NBA world as the 41-year-old enters free agency. There have been reports of James' disconnect with the Lakers front office, which has sparked buzz around a possible change of franchise for the NBA legend.

As fans discuss LeBron's possible destination, an Instagram activity by the GOAT has sparked buzz about a return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he started his NBA career in 2003 as the first overall pick.

Social media noticed that LeBron James liked a post from a Cleveland Cavaliers fan account in which an old image of LeBron in a Cavaliers uniform from his early NBA days, with 'Come Home' written on top. It sparked speculations about a possible Cavaliers return.

Despite the team where he lands, LeBron James continues to be a top guard in the NBA. He averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game in the 2025-26 NBA season.