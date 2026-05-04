LeBron James: JJ Reddick weighs in on GOAT debate after stellar Game 6 show vs Rockets; ‘I don't care…’

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James delivered a composed 28‑point night in the Lakers’ 98–78 win over the Houston Rockets to close off the NBA playoffs match-up. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James wears the Arizona Wildcats jersey of his son Bryce James (6) (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The victory moved the Lakers into the Western Conference semifinals. But what's more positive is that the Lakers defense held Houston to its lowest point total of the season. James’ veteran leadership was widely noted after the win, especially by Lakers head coach JJ Redick.

What Redick said about LeBron After the game, JJ Redick said about LeBron James, “It speaks to his greatness. To me, he’s had the greatest career of any NBA player. You can argue all you want and I really don’t care to postulate on who’s the greatest of all time, but he’s one of, if not the greatest of all time.” He paused, then added, “And for him to do it again and answer the bell again, it’s really - it’s baffling in some ways.”

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Redick said James “has done it year after year” and has consistently stepped up in the postseason, even without MVP‑level star Luka Dončić in the lineup because of a hamstring injury.

What LeBron said LeBron said of the matchup, “For me, we’re excited. We don’t play until Tuesday now. We’re going into a tough series there, and we’re excited to get a couple days off and then get back to work.” He also joked about Redick’s praise, saying, “I don’t want to get caught up in all that GOAT stuff, man, but it’s always good to hear from the head coach.”

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The win once again highlighted James’ ability to carry his team in the playoffs, pushing the Lakers toward their next round while the league continues to debate his place in NBA history. Players around the league have also weighed in on James’ Game 6 showing, with several calling it “unreal” for a player his age.

Teammate Austin Reaves said, “When LeBron goes into playoff mode, it’s something different. You just feel it.”

Even critics who have questioned LeBron James' recent seasons admitted that his Game 6 floor leadership was hard to ignore. The Lakers now head into the semifinals with momentum, and much of the credit is being given to James.