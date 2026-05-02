LeBron James retirement buzz grows after Lakers’ Game 5 setback; Draymond Green chips in

Azarly said, “If the Lakers lose two more, LeBron James could be retiring. There’s been reports about him not wanting this grand parade and signing off and all that. But we don’t know what LeBron wants. Ultimately, only he and his family knows, and he’s spent over half his life in the NBA. He’s a guy that has nothing left to prove, Siegel said."

Retirement speculation surrounding LeBron James has intensified following the Los Angeles Lakers ’ recent playoff defeat. The fresh comments from Draymond Green added to the uncertainty about the player's future.

Green’s comments spark fresh debate The discussion gained more momentum when Draymond Green spoke about the career of James. Green said that the ongoing postseason could mark the final chapter of James’ career. He said, “I would not be surprised if he retired,” indicating the possibility of the Lakers star stepping away from the court.

The remarks came in the aftermath of the Lakers’ loss, which has led to renewed focus on James long-term career. While no official decision has been announced, the timing of the comments has created speculation among fans.

Uncertainty remains around decision Despite growing discussion in the media, James has not confirmed any plans regarding his retirement. Reports indicate that his future remains undecided, with factors such as family priorities, long-term health and off-court interests potentially influencing his eventual decision. However, after this season, James will be a free agent.

Some other discussions are going on that the four-time NBA champion may not go for a traditional farewell tour, which signals a sudden decision that can arrive without any explanation or buildup.