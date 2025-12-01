Lakers head coach JJ Redick provides an update on DeAndre Ayton's knee injury

Deandre Ayton of the Los Angeles Lakers attempts a shot between Trey Alexander and Kevon Looney of the New Orleans Pelicans(Getty Images via AFP) The Los Angeles Lakers centre DeAndre Ayton endured a knee injury during the fourth quarter of the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. The Los Angeles Lakers centre DeAndre Ayton had to deal with a knee injury during the fourth quarter of the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. A report published by Newsweek claimed that with a little over seven minutes to go, Ayton was defending in the paint before grabbing at his knee during gameplay.

The report further noted that the Lakers had to stop the action with a timeout, and this allowed Ayton to return to the bench. He slowly walked back with a limp, indicating signs of being in obvious pain, as per Newsweek. The Sporting News reported that Ayton seemed to have bumped knees with a Pelicans player. The Lakers head coach, JJ Redick, later shared his views on the Ayton injury.

Watch:

Redick’s reaction

The Newsweek article claimed that, Redick addressed the issue by stating that Ayton was in “terrific spirits” in the locker room following the game.

Ayton wrapped up the fixture having played 27 minutes, and he shot 7-9 from the field and 8-8 from the charity stripe to claim 22 points, as reported by Newsweek. He recorded a double-double on the night with 12 rebounds, and on defense, Ayton blocked four shots, the Newsweek article reported.

Ayton himself reflected on his injury after the match. “It cooled down … I’m good now,” Ayton told the media, as reported by The Sporting News.

Los Angeles Lakers’ victory

Despite Ayton's injury, the Lakers managed to carry forward their winning run to seven games with a 133-121 victory against the Pelicans on Sunday. The Lakers earned their win without LeBron James, who was resting a sore left foot on the first night of a back-to-back, as per Reuters.

