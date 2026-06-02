Stephen Curry signs landmark 10-year deal with Li-Ning seven months after Under Armour departure

While known for making headlines on the hardwood, Stephen Curry recently grabbed attention with a major development off the court. One of the most notable business decisions of Curry's career came Monday when he signed a new footwear endorsement contract. Stephen Curry has secured a landmark 10-year agreement with Li-Ning. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Curry has secured a landmark 10-year agreement with Li-Ning, a move expected to elevate Curry Brand's global presence while giving the Warriors star unprecedented influence over the direction of his off-court ventures.

Stephen Curry begins new sneaker era “Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has signed a shoe endorsement contract with Chinese company Li-Ning — a landmark 10-year deal,” Charania posted on his X Monday afternoon.

The ESPN reporter further mentioned, “Li-Ning extends his Curry Brand venture globally and encompasses basketball products, athleisure, the ability for Curry to sign athletes under his brand, and a full golf line."

For Curry Brand, the partnership represents a major step forward and follows the 38-year-old’s entry into sneaker free agency after his departure from Under Armour less than a year ago.

Curry unveils deal on Instagram The Warriors star commemorated the announcement on Instagram, saying the deal represents a significant turning point for Curry Brand's future.

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Stephen Curry unveiled the partnership on Instagram, writing, “The stage is set. This is bigger than a signature series, bigger than a studio. This is the partnership of a lifetime.”

The post included a series of photos, led by an image of the 6-feet-2 guard sporting a black jacket bearing the Curry brand and Li-Ning logo.