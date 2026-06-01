Victor Wembanyama's track record vs Knicks ahead of Spurs' NBA Finals battle; full breakdown

The San Antonio Spurs are headed back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014 after edging the Oklahoma City Thunder 4-3 in a hard-fought Western Conference Finals series. Victor Wembanyama's performance against Knicks could ultimately play a decisive role in determining who lifts the 2026 NBA title. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Unsurprisingly, much of the credit for San Antonio’s Finals run belongs to Victor Wembanyama, who led the way throughout the Western Conference Finals.

The French star averaged nearly 28 points per game in the series and delivered his best performance in Game 1, erupting for 41 points to power Spurs to a dramatic overtime victory.

As San Antonio prepares to face the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals, a franchise also seeking its first championship in decades, the 22-year-old Wembanyama is expected to be at the center of the series.

Spurs riding Wembanyama's outstanding 2025-26 form Wemby’s performance could ultimately play a decisive role in determining who lifts the 2026 NBA title.

The 2026 season has been the most productive of Wembanyama's young career, with the 7-foot-4 star averaging 25 points per game during the regular season. It marks the highest scoring average he has posted since entering the NBA in 2023.

When the finals begin, much of the focus will be on how well the Knicks can neutralize Wembanyama and limit his all-around impact for San Antonio.

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So far in his NBA career, the Defensive Player of the Year has consistently produced strong performances against the Knicks, making him an even bigger concern for New York heading into the Finals.