How OG Anunoby vs Wemby could swing the NBA Finals. Knicks prep new plan

He further explained how the Knicks #8 forward could create problems for Wembanyama, potentially limiting the Spurs star's ability to operate at his usual dominant level.

“Despite the significant height difference, Anunoby has proven to be a physical defender,” Canton wrote

In a recent analysis for SNY, Rafael Canton identified Anunoby as the Knicks’ “X-factor,” pointing to his versatility and all-around contributions as potential difference-makers in the championship series.

With the NBA Finals set to begin on Wednesday, much of the spotlight is shifting to OG Anunoby, whose impact on both ends of the floor has emerged as a key component of New York’s success.

The New York Knicks head into the 2026 NBA Finals on an 11-game playoff winning streak, chasing their first championship in more than five decades since 1973. Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs have returned to the league’s biggest stage for the first time since 2014, powered by the rise of Victor Wembanyama.

“He can prevent Wembanyama from getting to his comfort zones in the post and he should at least be able to disrupt the seven-footer’s rhythm.”

Containing the French star will be a top priority for New York throughout the Finals.

The Spurs star has been a dominant force during San Antonio’s playoff run, using his influence on both offense and defense to help knock off the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals.

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While Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson are expected to handle much of the primary defensive assignment, OG Anunoby could also play a key role in slowing down the French star.

Anunoby provides perfect complement to Knicks stars Canton iterated Anunoby’s offensive impact, noting that his scoring ability, unselfish ball movement, and reliable outside shooting have helped balance New York’s attack throughout the playoffs.

Those contributions have provided valuable support for Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, giving the Knicks another dependable option alongside their two stars.

“Anunoby’s combination of shooting, off-ball movement and scoring has been a great complement to New York’s stars Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns,” Canton wrote.

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The NBA stats shows the Knicks have outscored opponents by 21.3 points per 100 possessions with Anunoby on the court during the playoffs.

Knicks counting on Anunoby in title quest Anunoby's defensive value was recognized this season with All-Defensive Second Team honors, and he has continued to showcase his versatility throughout the playoffs by successfully guarding players across multiple positions.

That flexibility could be especially important against San Antonio, allowing New York to deploy him against threats posed by players like De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and Dylan Harper.

Taken together, those numbers and underlying metrics suggest that the 28-year-old forward could be one of the most important matchup problems for San Antonio.

The New York's chances of capturing the NBA championship may hinge in large part on how effectively he performs throughout the series.