Zay Flowers hamstring injury update: What happened to Ravens WR? Latest status

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers set a career high with 150 receiving yards in the first half at Indianapolis on Sunday but went to the bench with a hamstring injury with six minutes left in the second quarter.

Zay Flowers #4 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the second quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Baltimore announced Flowers was questionable to return to the game, after he torched the Colts for multiple huge plays.

Flowers caught a 49-yard pass from Lamar Jackson on the Ravens' first offensive play of the game to set up a 5-yard Jackson TD run.

Deep Dive What injury did Zay Flowers suffer during the game against the Colts? Zay Flowers suffered a hamstring injury towards the end of the second quarter while playing against the Colts. Why is Zay Flowers considered a key player for the Ravens? Zay Flowers has become a key part of the Ravens' offense due to his impressive performance, including leading the team in receiving yards and catches in the 2025 season. How did Zay Flowers perform before his injury in the game? Before his injury, Zay Flowers set a career high with 150 receiving yards in the first half, including a 54-yard touchdown and multiple significant plays.

Flowers left the Colts in the dust on a 54-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Flowers crossed the field from the left in front of Jackson 4 yards from the line of scrimmage, caught a sidearm throw, turned upfield and burst through a line of chasing defenders. It was his fourth catch for 138 yards with more than six minutes left in the second quarter.

On his fifth grab, Flowers was quickly corralled by Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner and sat on the turf for a few seconds, rubbing the back of his left leg.

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{{^usCountry}} Ravens cornerback T.J. Tampa left the game in the first quarter with a knee injury. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ravens cornerback T.J. Tampa left the game in the first quarter with a knee injury. {{/usCountry}}