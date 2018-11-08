Virat Kohli issues statement after backlash over ‘leave India’ remark to cricket fan

Virat Kohli found himself in hot water on Thursday when he asked a cricket fan to ‘leave India’ after he said that he likes watching Australian and English batsmen more than the Indian ones. However, on Friday, Kohli issued a statement saying that he supports freedom of speech and added that he was just trying to troll the user.

The Indian cricket team skipper took to Twitter on Thursday and wrote: “I guess trolling isn’t for me guys, I’ll stick to getting trolled! 😁 I spoke about how “these Indians” was mentioned in the comment and that’s all. I’m all for freedom of choice. 🙏 Keep it light guys and enjoy the festive season. Love and peace to all. ✌😊”

Virat Kohli "I don't think you should live in India, go and live somewhere else. Why are you living in our country and loving other countries" pic.twitter.com/YbPG97Auyn — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 6, 2018

In a video available on his newly released app, Kohli was reading out messages from his fans. Then, he read out a message which said - “Over-rated batsman and personally I see nothing special in his batting. I enjoy watching English and Australian batsmen more than these Indians.”

The message did not go down well with Kohli who answered - “I don’t think you should live in India, go and live somewhere else. Why are you living in our country and loving other countries? I don’t mind you not liking me, but I don’t think you should live in our country and like other things. Get your priorities right.”

Virat Kohli "I don't think you should live in India, go and live somewhere else. Why are you living in our country and loving other countries" pic.twitter.com/YbPG97Auyn — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 6, 2018

Kohli’s response sparked a huge controversy among the social media users with the majority criticising the Indian cricket team skipper for his comment. Kohli is currently not in action for Team India as he was rested for the ongoing T20I series against West Indies.

First Published: Nov 08, 2018 19:12 IST