But he will running into a player who has made 2026 very much his own. Javokhir Sindarov is only a few months older than his opponent and in April, the young Uzbek produced a superb performance to win the Candidates Tournament in Cyprus. But form can be fickle especially when you have to face the same opponent over 14 games.

Sindarov currently occupies fourth place in the world rankings, having reached a career-high rating of 2782. Gukesh has slid down the rankings since becoming the world champion, his rating has dipped to 2710, leaving him 26th in the world rankings. But there would be no better setting for the Indian to show that he's better than that.

Game 1 always brings its share of the jitters and as they say, well begun is half the job done.