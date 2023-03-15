Dominik Mysterio ‘proves his point' to father Rey, wants WWE to go a step further with him and Rhea Ripley

WWE has always presented fans with gripping storylines, and the one featuring Dominik Mysterio, the son of legendary wrestler Rey Mysterio, is right up there. Making his first on-screen appearance in August 2005, the then-8-year-old Dominik saw himself involved in arguably WWE's most emotional feud. Eddie Guerrero, Rey's in-ring rival at the time, made things personal as he kayfabe revealed himself as Dominik's biological father and pointed fingers at Rey for keeping the information hidden.

The years rolled down and 18 years later the storyline still holds relevance, especially now with Dominik choosing to walk out of his father's shadow and finding a new family in The Judgement Day.

"Man, this whole experience has just been a blessing, especially being able to start my career with my dad and then turning on him and joining The Judgment Day, and what Judgement Day has done for my career has been wonders and I'm extremely thankful for my new family," Dominik told hindustantimes.com in an exclusive interview ahead of WWE's grandest pay-per-view event WrestleMania 39.

Since turning heel and aligning with The Judgement Day at the Clash at the Castle in September last year, Dominik on many occasions has crossed paths with his father, none of which has ended on a good note. Dominik has tested his father's patience with a series of ringside attacks, disrespecting his legacy, and questioning his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame 2023. He took the feud a step further in the latest episode on Monday Night Raw, where he challenged his father for a one-on-one match at WrestleMania that was turned down by Rey.

"I don't know if there's going to be a big WrestleMania match between my dad and me, mainly because I don't see him putting hands on me. I think I've proved the point that I am more than willing to take action and take him out, provoking him and causing him harm, but I don't see him reciprocating that or returning the favor anytime soon. So, tensions are building but I don't know if we're going to see a WrestleMania match with us because I don't see him trying to hit me anytime soon," answered Dominik.

While the tensions between the two as projected on TV has reached boiling point, Dominik's character has seen a massive rise since his association with The Judgement Day, especially with the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley. The two have been a hit among the fans on social media and Dominik agrees to enjoying every bit of it.

"Oh, man Rhea is the best. Our relationship on TV is only getting stronger and stronger, especially with The Judgment Day. And yeah she's going to go to WrestleMania and win the SmackDown Women's Championship and we're going to continue taking over," he said.

Dominik also expressed his desire of running a mixed Tag Team with Rhea, who he is confident will dethrone 'The Queen' Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion. Dominik suggested the same when asked about his aspirations for the Tag Team titles.

"Yeah, that'd be awesome. You know I think Priest and I were robbed of our opportunity of the Raw Tag Team titles. But I think there are going to be opportunities in the future, whether it's with Priest, or with Finn, but I would like some mixed Tag Team titles, and hell, why not? Why not have me and Rhea go after some because I know if I'll let her do all the work we're going to win."