‘Helping fathers teach…’: Roman Reigns reacts to video of fan angry over his win against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion title by beating Cody Rhodes in a head-to-head fight in the main event of WrestleMania 39 on Sunday. The Head of The Table is now on the verge of achieving a big milestone in his career as he would complete more than 1000 days as Universal Champion in April. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns (File Photo)

Before the final showdown, some fans were expecting a change of champion after the Show of Shows. But contrary to their expectations, The American Nightmare faced defeat in a controversial manner that involved interference by The Bloodline members during the title fight.

On Thursday, Reigns responded to a video on Twitter where a father is seen celebrating The Tribal Chief's title win but the man's son looks disappointed as he seemingly supported Rhodes in the match.

"Helping fathers teach life lessons all around the world. Life’s not fair... AND STILL! #TribalChief #ANDSTILL #Bloodline," posted Reigns in reply to the viral video.

While Reigns retained his title, The Usos who are important members of his group, lost their Undisputed WWE Tag Team title to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a thrilling contest at The Showcase of The Immortals.

In the latest episode of Raw after WrestleMania 39, Rhodes challenged The Tribal Chief for a rematch. But Reigns' manager Paul Heyman out rightly denied the proposal. The American Nightmare then offered The Bloodline to engage in a tag team match which was accepted and Brock Lesnar appeared on the show to team up with Rhodes. Hours later, when Rhodes and Lesnar were about to lock horns with Reigns and Solo Sikoa in the tag team match, The Beast Incarnate betrayed The American Nightmare. Lesnar turned against own teammate Rhodes and beat him mercilessly.

The incident between Rhodes and Lesnar has really spiced up things for the WWE fans and it remains to be seen how The American Nightmare takes revenge for the brutal beatdown inflicted on him by The Beast Incarnate.