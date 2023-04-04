Watch: How Brock Lesnar betrayed and decimated Cody Rhodes on WWE Raw episode after WrestleMania 39

After a enthralling WrestleMania 39, action resumed on WWE roster on Monday night Raw. It saw some thrilling matchups, surprising cameos and action-packed fights. But the show stealer was the contest involving four major WWE superstars namely Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. Brock Lesnar betrayed Cody Rhodes at the start of their tag team match against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, Lesnar mercilessly beat Rhodes.(Twitter)

The latest episode of Raw opened with Triple H thanking spectators and people associated with WWE for making WrestleMania 39 a huge success. He also talked about the deal between UFC and WWE. Triple H then welcomed Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to the arena. Reigns entered the ring with manager Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa.

ALSO READ| Roman Reigns gives two-word reaction after retaining Undisputed WWE Universal Champion title at WrestleMania 39

While The Tribal Chief was being acknowledged by the crowd, The American Nightmare Rhodes marked his appearance in the arena. He demanded a rematch against Reigns which was outrightly rejected by Heyman. Rhodes then offered a tag team match which was accepted by The Bloodline after consultation among themselves. But at the same time, Heyman took a dig at Rhodes on who would be his partner. In the nick of time, The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar entered the arena and offered Rhodes to partner him for the tag team match. Therefore, Brock Lesnar & Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa tag team match was booked to take place as the main event of the night.

Later, Reigns and Sikoa entered the ring to square off againt Lesnar and Rhodes. But to the astonishment of everyone, Lesnar lifted Rhodes and slammed him on the ring floor. Seeing Lesnar betray Rhodes, The Bloodline made a quick retreat out of the arena. Meanwhile, Lesnar started a merciless beatdown on The American Nightmare. Lesnar slammed Rhodes with suplexes, F5s, threw the ring stairs on him. He knocked down Rhodes on the announcers table and then decimated him with steel chairs. After beating Rhodes black and blue, Lesnar left the arena and WWE officials rushed to check on the American Nightmare who experienced one of the worst 'nightmares' of his career.

Watch the video here:

In other important fights of the night, The Nigerian Giant Omos defeated Elias in a head-to-head match.Austin Theory took down Rey Mysterio in a one-to-one fight that saw disruption by Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest.

Sami Zayn-Kevin Owens marked their first apperance after becoming tag team champions. They were challenged by Street Profits' Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for a tag team match. Owens-Zayn surpassed Ford and Dawkins. In another big match, Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan defeated Damage CTRL.