Roman Reigns gives two-word reaction after retaining Undisputed WWE Universal Champion title at WrestleMania 39

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Apr 03, 2023 07:00 PM IST

Roman Reigns' victory was mired in controversy as it saw interference by The Bloodline members namely Solo Sikoa and The Usos.

Roman Reigns surpassed Cody Rhodes to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion title in the main event of WrestleMania 39 on Sunday night. However, Reigns' victory was mired in controversy as it saw interference by The Bloodline members namely Solo Sikoa and The Usos.

Roman Reigns(Twitter/@WWEonFOX)
Roman Reigns(Twitter/@WWEonFOX)

After his dramatic victory, Reigns took to Twitter and reacted to his epic win at The Show of Shows. In a video tweet, The Tribal Chief asked his fans to acknowledge him.

"We’re just getting started. #AcknowledgeMe #WrestleMania #TribalChief @HeymanHustle, @WWESoloSikoa, @WWEUsos, @peacock," tweeted Reigns

.

In another tweet, Reigns posted "Bloodline. The greatest Main Event family of all time. #WrestleMania #TribalChief @peacock@WWEUsos@HeymanHustle@WWESoloSikoa".

The Head Of The Table defeated 2023 Royal Rumble winner Rhodes in a rollercoaster contest which saw both wrestlers give it their all in the ring. In the climax of the match, just when Rhodes seemed to be winning, Sikoa appeared out of nowhere and hit him with a Samoan spike but the referee didn't see the interference. Seconds later, Reigns pinned him to the the count of three and won the match.

In other important matches on night two of WrestleMania 39, Brock Lesnar surpassed The Nigerian Giant Omos in a one-on-one fight. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler took down Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan, Natalya & Shotzi and Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville via submission in the Women’s WrestleMania Showcase fatal four-way tag-team match. Gunther retained the Intercontinental Championship title by surpassing Drew McIntyre and Sheamus in a triple threat match. In the classic Hell in a Cell match, Edge decimated Finn Balor. Bianca Belair conquered Asuka to retain the WWE Raw Women's Championship title.

Topics
roman reigns wwe universe wwe champion wwe + 1 more
