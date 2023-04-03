Gunther conquers Drew McIntyre and Sheamus to retain the Intercontinental title at 2023 WWE WrestleMania 39

Drew McIntyre, Sheamus and Gunther took on each other in an epic triple threat match for the Intercontinental title on night two of WrestleMania 39 on Sunday. In the highly competitive fight, Gunther retained the Intercontinental title in front of a house-packed crowd at the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles. In the highly competitive fight, Gunther retained the Intercontinental title in front of a house-packed crowd at the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles.(Twitter)

In the ring, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus first took on each other. Gunther then joined the battle, first throwing away McIntyre and then kicking and hitting Sheamus. While Gunther tried to force Sheamus into submission, McIntyre tried to use the situation to his advantage which ended up helping Sheamus. Gunther then moved his attention to McIntyre and the duo landed a series of hard slaps on each other.

McIntyre and Sheamus then teamed up together and fought against Gunther. Later they betrayed each other and Sheamus landed a series of blows on McIntyre which lead him to collapse in the ring.

Meanwhile, Gunther made a turnaround and landed a German Suplex on Sheamus to take things under control. As the match progressed, it looked like a rollercoaster in which the wrestlers seemed like overpowering each other, coming close to victory but their opponents avoiding a pin at the last moment.

At one moment, Sheamus had Gunther locked in and it looked like he would win but McIntyre's intervention distracted him. While Gunther was down in the ring, McIntyre and Sheamus took on each other and McIntyre got the upper hand. But soon Sheamus showed his skills and an even contest transpired between him and McIntyre.

Finally, Gunther powerbombed both McIntyre and Sheamus and won the match.

Offical Twitter account of WWE tweeted "Intercontinental Champion @Gunther_AUT is on a completely different level.WHAT A MATCH at #WrestleMania!#AndStill".

The entire commentary team of WWE at the venue and the crowd of fans were up on their feet to acknowledge the three wrestlers as they delievred a sensational performance in the ring.

