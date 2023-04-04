Watch: Roman Reigns' ‘I have seen a ghost’ moment on noticing Brock Lesnar at WWE Raw after WrestleMania 39

WWE Raw episode on Monday night immediately after WrestleMania 39 was full of surprises and thrill for the fans across the globe. Several high-voltage fights took place on Monday night but the major attraction was the one involving four superstar wrestlers namely Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa. Brock Lesnar; Roman Reigns(Twitter)

Hall Of Famer Triple H welcomed Reigns to the arena for the first time after he retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion title by surpassing Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39 on Sunday. Reigns entered the ring along with manager Paul Heyman and Enforcer of the Bloodline Solo Sikoa.

While The Tribal Chief was being acknowledged by the spectators in the arena, The American Nightmare Rhodes marked his appearance too. He entered the ring and demanded a rematch against Reigns. But his offer was outrightly rejected by Heyman. Rhodes then offered a tag team match which was accepted by The Bloodline after consultation among themselves. But at the same time, Heyman took a dig at Rhodes on who would be his partner.

At the nick of time, Brock Lesnar marked his appearance in the arena. When his music hit and The Beast Incarnate was seen, there was a huge pop from the crowd. Witnessing Lesnar, Reigns gave out an expression of disbelief as if he had seen a ghost. The Tribal Chief's face reflected utter shock, bewilderment and little bit of nervousness.

Meanwhile, Lesnar partnered with Rhodes and a tag team match involving them was set against Reigns and Sikoa. Later, when Brock Lesnar & Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa tag team match was about to start, Lesnar stunned everyone by betraying The American Nightmare. To the astonishment of everyone, Lesnar lifted Rhodes and slammed him on the ring floor with an F5. Seeing Lesnar betray Rhodes, The Bloodline made a quick retreat out of the arena.

Lesnar mercilessly beat Rhodes with his trademark moves and with chairs. After almost taking the life out of Rhodes, The Beast Incarnate left the arena. WWE officials rushed to check on the American Nightmare who experienced one of the worst 'nightmares' of his career.