Roman Reigns retains Undisputed WWE Universal Champion title with 'controversial' win over Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania

945 days of title run as Universal Champion continued for Roman Reigns as he surpassed Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39 on Sunday night at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Reigns' win was however made possible through an interference by Solo Sikoa who beat Rhodes with a samoan spike in the climax of the match. The head-to-head fight between Reigns and Rhodes also saw disruption by The Usos who were then cornered by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Roman Reigns retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion title by defeating Cody Rhodes(Twitter)

Rhodes received a standing ovation with this entrance theme of The American Nightmare. While Reigns entrance was surreal nonetheless, with music playing out as his manager Paul Heyman accompanied the champion to the ring. The Enforcer of the Bloodline Solo Sikoa was also by The Tribal Chief's side as the trio made their entrance to the arena.

As both wrestlers entered the ring, Reigns took the mic and asked the audience to acknowledge him.

In the ring, both wrestlers stared at each other for a couple of seconds while The Tribal Chief gave out a wry smile. Rhodes and Reigns started off by holding each other's heads. In the very start, Rhodes locked Reigns head in a tight lock and seemed to holding the upper hand. Reigns made his way out of the ring and was given a pep talk by Heyman.

Reigns turned things around with a couple of elbows on The American Nightmare. He followed it up with a series of slaps on Rhodes' face. But the 2023 Royal Rumble winner quickly gained control and twisted Reigns' hand.

Reigns followed up with a couple of suplexes on Rhodes. The Tribal Chief mockingly laughed at Rhodes and waved The American Nightmare's family while beating him. The action then moved to ringside where Reigns slammed Rhodes on the floor. But minutes later, Rhodes turned things around with a series of punches and kicks on The Tribal Chief.

At one moment in the match, Sikoa interferred in the fight and beat Rhodes. Reigns then tried to pin Rhodes but The American Nightmare kicked out too remain alive in the match.

Minutes later, Rhodes turned things around by slamming The Tribal Chief on the announcer table. He followed it up with Choke Slam and Cody Cutter on Reigns. Rhodes tried to pin Reigns but The Head Of The Table kicked out on the count on two.

While Reigns seemed to be getting underwhelmed, Sikoa slapped Rhodes with a belt which was seen by the referee. The referee ejected Sikoa from ringside.

Minutes later, Reigns tried to use Rhodes' belt to dominate The American Nightmare. Rhodes used the moment to his advantage and kicked at Reigns and came very close to winning but Reigns kicked out at the count of two.

Both wrestlers came very close to winning but their opponents barely survived every time. Rhodes was experiencing deep pain in his ribs and Reigns delivered a super man punch but Rhodes survived.

In a very tense moment in the match, Rhodes got Reigns locked and it seemed like it was all over for The Tribal Chief but Reigns survived. Both wrestlers then got up and started hitting each other.

Reigns speared into Rhodes but The American Nightmare survived to the utter astonishment of The Tribal Chief.

In another tense moment, Reigns constricted Rhodes in a lock but The American Nightmare escaped. Seconds later, he landed continuous punches on Reigns' face. Rhodes then tried to kick Reigns but ended up hitting the referee.

Referee's absence The moment was used to advantage by The Usos who interfered in the match and helped Reigns. But in a dramatic fashion, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn made their way to the ring too and a beatdown started. Owens-Zayn took on The Usos to even the contest.

Meanwhile, the referee returned to the ring and Rhodes pinned Reigns to the count of two when The Tribal Chief kicked out. Both wrestlers then got up and started hitting each other. But soon Rhodes got the upper hand with some powerful moves. But just when Rhodes seemed to be winning, Sikoa appered out of nowhere and hit him with a samoan spike but the referee didn't see the interference. Seconds later, Reigns pinned him to the the count of three and won the match, thus retaining the Undsiputed WWE Universal Champion title.

It was The American Nightmare's first WrestleMania appearance and it ended up in heartbreak for Rhodes who might have won without Sikoa's interference and aid to Reigns.