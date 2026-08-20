Wings guard Azzi Fudd will undergo arthroscopic surgery on her right knee early next week and miss the rest of the season, Dallas announced Wednesday.

Wings G Azzi Fudd (knee) to undergo season-ending surgery

Fudd will undergo the procedure in Connecticut to address "ongoing right knee soreness," according to the team.

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Fudd was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft. She hasn't played since Aug. 5 due to the soreness.

Fudd reported pain in the knee during warmups before a game against the Golden State Valkyries on Aug. 7. She missed that contest as the first of five absences prior to Wednesday's announcement.

Reporters saw Fudd at practice Wednesday and asked coach Jose Fernandez about her status after practice. Fernandez said, "I don't have anything new to share," shortly before the Wings announced Fudd was done for the season.

Dallas chose Fudd ahead of TCU's Olivia Miles in the draft and Miles has been the superior player and is drawing MVP consideration. Part of the reason for the pick was Fudd's dating relationship with star Paige Bueckers, who began their close bond as teammates at UConn.

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{{^usCountry}} Fudd averaged 13.1 points, 1.8 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 30 games this season. She shot 39.7% from 3-point range and also became the first rookie to win the WNBA 3-point contest during All-Star Weekend. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fudd averaged 13.1 points, 1.8 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 30 games this season. She shot 39.7% from 3-point range and also became the first rookie to win the WNBA 3-point contest during All-Star Weekend. {{/usCountry}}

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Fudd previously sustained two serious knee injuries during her career, one in high school and one at UConn.

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