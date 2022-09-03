WWE Clash at The Castle 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch WWE's UK event in India online and on TV

The inaugural edition of WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 will see the biggest sporting entertainment return to the UK for a stadium event in over 30 years. The event will kick-start the party early with a preview show titled 'Extraaa Dhamaal Clash at the Castle'. It will feature five-time Intercontinental Champion & NXT Commentator Wade Barrett as a special guest. Wade will preview the biggest matches of the night which will happen at the Clash at the Castle 2022. The show will also feature exclusive interviews of Drew McIntyre, Liv Morgan, and Shayna Baszler, among others talking about their matches at the event. Also included is a special message from Drew McIntyre for his opponent Roman Reigns.

WWE is hosting its premium event in the UK for the first time since 1992, giving many British WWE fans the day, they have been waiting for the past three decades. In the main event, ‘The Scottish Warrior’ Drew McIntyre will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. With Drew technically having a "home advantage", it will be an interesting night for the fans as he prepares to end The Tribal Chief's legendary 700 days-plus championship reign and emerge victorious.

Additionally, Liv Morgan will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Shayna Baszler, Sheamus will challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship, arch-nemesis Seth Rollins and Riddle will face each other, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka will face Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky in a six-woman tag team match while Edge and Rey Mysterio team up to take on The Judgment Day.

Here are the live streaming details of WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 PPV:

When will WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 event take place?

The WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 event will take place on Saturday, August 3

Where will WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 event take place?

The WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 event will take place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

At what time will WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 event start?

The live broad cast of the WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 event will star at 10:00 PM IST

Which TV channels will broadcast WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 event?

The WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 event can be watched on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY TEN 4 channels, followed by WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 at 10:30 pm (IST) on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) channels.

Where can WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 event be watched online?

The WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 event can be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and be followed at https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/wwe-news

