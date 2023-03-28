WWE RAW Results: Cody Rhodes defeats Solo Sikoa after The Usos interrupt their fight, KO-Zayn drive out The Usos

WWE RAW Results: In the main event of WWE RAW on Monday night, The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes surpassed Solo Sikoa, the ending The Bloodline member's unbeaten streak. During the match, Sikoa held the upper hand for the most time but Rhodes turned the tables with his skillful moves and emerged victorious. During the match, The Usos entered the arena in a bid to distract Rhodes but immediately Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn came to the rescue and drove out the Uso brothers.

In another important match, Rey Mysterio won against Damian Priest via disqualification. Following Rey's win, Dominik Mysterio entered the ring and beat his own father while Rey was held by Priest. Legado Del Fantasma then came to Rey's rescue, causing The Judgement Day members to retreat.

During the weigh-in of Omos and Brock Lesnar, Omos weighed 410 pounds. However, Lesnar instead of doing the weigh-in launched an attack on The Nigerian Giant. Omos seemed to hold the upper hand in the brief fight and The Beast Incarnate left without doing the weigh-in.

In other matches, Gunther surpassed Dolph Ziggler and then threatened Sheamus and Drew McIntyre against whom he would fight at WrestleMania 39.

In a 8-man tag team match, Street Profits teamed up with Braun Strowman and Ricochet and defeated Alpha Academy and The Viking Raiders.

Becky Lynch defeated Io Sky. Seth Rollins decimated Mustafa Ali. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville surpassed Mia Yim and Candice LeRae, and punched their ticket for WrestleMania 39.