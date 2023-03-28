WWE RAW Results: Cody Rhodes defeats Solo Sikoa after The Usos interrupt their fight, KO-Zayn drive out The Usos
WWE RAW Results: In the main event of WWE RAW on Monday night, The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes surpassed Solo Sikoa, the ending The Bloodline member's unbeaten streak. During the match, Sikoa held the upper hand for the most time but Rhodes turned the tables with his skillful moves and emerged victorious. During the match, The Usos entered the arena in a bid to distract Rhodes but immediately Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn came to the rescue and drove out the Uso brothers.
In another important match, Rey Mysterio won against Damian Priest via disqualification. Following Rey's win, Dominik Mysterio entered the ring and beat his own father while Rey was held by Priest. Legado Del Fantasma then came to Rey's rescue, causing The Judgement Day members to retreat.
During the weigh-in of Omos and Brock Lesnar, Omos weighed 410 pounds. However, Lesnar instead of doing the weigh-in launched an attack on The Nigerian Giant. Omos seemed to hold the upper hand in the brief fight and The Beast Incarnate left without doing the weigh-in.
In other matches, Gunther surpassed Dolph Ziggler and then threatened Sheamus and Drew McIntyre against whom he would fight at WrestleMania 39.
In a 8-man tag team match, Street Profits teamed up with Braun Strowman and Ricochet and defeated Alpha Academy and The Viking Raiders.
Becky Lynch defeated Io Sky. Seth Rollins decimated Mustafa Ali. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville surpassed Mia Yim and Candice LeRae, and punched their ticket for WrestleMania 39.
-
Mar 28, 2023 08:32 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Cody Rhodes defeats Solo Sikoa
Cody Rhodes has ended Solo Sikoa's unbeaten streak. The American Nightmare is fully pumped up after the win. Meanwhile, Paul Heyman looks stunned as Rhodes launches volleys at Roman Reigns' manager.
-
Mar 28, 2023 08:29 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Cody Rhodes vs Solo Sikoa
Can Rhodes beat Sikoa's undefeated streak ? Cody-cutter from Rhodes knocks down Sikoa.
-
Mar 28, 2023 08:25 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Cody Rhodes vs Solo Sikoa
Solo Sikoa looks more dominant. Sikoa is too big for Cody Rhodes and The American Nightmare is down in the ring. Sikoa continues punching Rhodes.
-
Mar 28, 2023 08:20 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Cody Rhodes vs Solo Sikoa
Solo Sikoa flattens Rhodes with a suplex. He throws The American Nightmare out of the ring. Rhodes lands flurry of punches on Sikoa. Sikoa then throws Rhodes on the announcer table. Rhodes looks dead !
-
Mar 28, 2023 08:18 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Cody Rhodes vs Solo Sikoa
Solo Sikoa looks big on Cody Rhodes. He launches Rhodes out of the ring. The American Nightmare fights back.
-
Mar 28, 2023 08:14 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Here comes Solo Sikoa !
The Enforcer Of The Bloodline Solo Sikoa has entered the ring. Let the fireworks begin ! The biggest fight of the night is just seconds away.
-
Mar 28, 2023 08:11 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: The American Nightmare arrives in the ring !
Cody Rhodes enters the arena for his fight against Solo Sikoa.
-
Mar 28, 2023 08:07 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Gunther vs Dolph Ziggler
Ziggler fights back against Gunther. The Intercontinental Champion escapes pin fall. Gunther launches German Suplex on Ziggler who looks like dead meat already.
-
Mar 28, 2023 08:05 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Check the list of wrestlers for Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
-
Mar 28, 2023 08:03 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Gunther vs Dolph Ziggler
Gunther is ripping apart Dolph Ziggler in the ring. The Intercontinental Champion sends Ziggler flying out of the squared circle. The question is how long can Ziggler last against the mighty Gunther.
-
Mar 28, 2023 08:01 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Video of Kevin Owens-Sami Zayn plays out
Recorded video of Kevin Owens-Sami Zayn plays out. They call their match against The Usos at WrestleMania 39 as “the greatest tag team match of all time”. Both vow to defeat Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso and become the new champions.
-
Mar 28, 2023 07:51 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Dominik Mysterio kicks and punches Rey Mysterio
After Rey's win over Damian Priest by disqualification, Dominik enters the ring and lands a flurry of kicks and punches on his own father. Legado Del Fantasma come out to rescue Rey Mysterio. Dominik and Priest retreat.
-
Mar 28, 2023 07:48 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Rey Mysterio vs Damian Priest
619 from Rey Mysterio. Dominik Mysterio enters the ring and kicks his father as Priest holds him.
-
Mar 28, 2023 07:46 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Rey Mysterio vs Damian Priest
Rey Mysterio is taking on Damian Priest in the ring. Rey escapes pin fall from The Judgement Day member.
-
Mar 28, 2023 07:41 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Dominik Mysterio insults Rey Mysterio
“You(Rey) are a disgrace to the Mysterio name. The Mysterio name will be mine at WrestleMania,” says Dominik. He asks the crowd what kind of a father hits his own child.
-
Mar 28, 2023 07:39 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Dominik Mysterio takes the mic!
Dominik Mysterio calls Rey Mysterio a failure, a deadbeat. He asks to play the footage where Rey punched him. He asks for crowd's symphathy. Dominik is accompanied by Damain Priest.
-
Mar 28, 2023 07:35 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Interview of Paul Heyman
Paul Heyman says Cody Rhodes is not ready to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Heyman reiterates that Solo Sikoa will weaken Rhodes in tonight's fight.
-
Mar 28, 2023 07:30 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville vs Mia Yim and Candice LeRae
Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville defeat Mia Yim and Candice LeRae
-
Mar 28, 2023 07:17 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Recorded video of Austin Theory plays out
In a recorded video, US Champion Austin Theory vows to defeat John Cena at The Showcase Of The Immortals.
-
Mar 28, 2023 07:05 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Interview of Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes weighs in on his fight againt Solo Sikoa. He vows to defeat The Enforcer Of The Bloodline first and then surpass Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.
-
Mar 28, 2023 07:03 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Street Profits and Braun Strowman and Ricochet win !
Street Profits and Braun Strowman and Ricochet win the 8-man tag team match against The Alpha Academy and The Viking Raiders.
-
Mar 28, 2023 07:02 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: 8-man tag team match
Braun Strowman clobbers everyone. Street Profits, Braun Strowman and Richochet win !
-
Mar 28, 2023 06:59 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: 8-man tag team match
The Viking Riaders and The Alpha Academy clearly seem to be winning. Montez Ford takes down Otis and tags Angelo Dawkins.
-
Mar 28, 2023 06:58 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: 8-man tag team match
Viking Riaders clobber their opponents. Montez Ford of The Street Proft survives.
-
Mar 28, 2023 06:55 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: 8-man tag team match starts
Full chaos in the ring. The wrestlers are landing big blows on each other. The Alpha Academy having the upper hand currently.
-
Mar 28, 2023 06:51 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: 8-man tag team match starts !
The Street Profits have teamed up with Braun Strowman and Ricochet to take on Alpha Academy and The Viking Raiders.
-
Mar 28, 2023 06:50 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Viking Riaders enter the ring !
Viking Raiders enter the ring. They are set to compete in a 8-man tag team match tonight.
-
Mar 28, 2023 06:49 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Finn Balor threatens Edge
Finn Balor threatens Edge in a recorded video before their Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania 39. Balor calls himself a demon who would be in the cage on The Show Of Shows.
-
Mar 28, 2023 06:43 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Braun Strowman and Ricochet enter the ring !
Braun Strowman and Ricochet have entered the ring. They are set to take part in an 8-men tag team match tonight.
-
Mar 28, 2023 06:40 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Rhea Ripley is interviewed backstage !
Rhea Ripley is interviewed backstage. She vows to beat Charlotte Fliar. Ripley says her legacy won't decide her destiny. She sums up the upcoming WrestleMania 39 fight against Flair as Flair's legacy vs Ripley's destiny.
-
Mar 28, 2023 06:36 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Here comes Brock Lesnar !
Brock Lesnar enters the ring and a brawl between him and Omos breaks out.
-
Mar 28, 2023 06:36 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: 410 pounds Omos !
Omos weighs 410 pounds after the weigh-in.
-
Mar 28, 2023 06:34 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: MVP takes the mic !
MVP takes the mic and trash talks Brock Lesnar. He hypes Omos and challenges The Beast Incarnate to try to suplex and F-5 his client.
-
Mar 28, 2023 06:31 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Weigh-in of Brock Lesnar and Omos
The weigh-in of Brock Lesnar and Omos is set to start now. Omos enters the ring. 7 foot 3 inches tall The Nigerian Giant entes the ring with his associate MVP.
-
Mar 28, 2023 06:22 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Seth Rollins mocks Logan Paul
Seth Rollins mocks Logan Paul after winning against Ali. He calls Paul a ‘joke’ whom he would beat in five days at WrestleMania 39. Rollins promises to ruin Paul's birthday on WrestleMania night.
-
Mar 28, 2023 06:21 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Seth Rollins surpasses Mustafa Ali
Seth Rollins surpasses Mustafa Ali. It just took The Visionary few minutes to land a win. He is now challenging Logan Paul with whom he is set to lock horns in WrestleMania 39.
-
Mar 28, 2023 06:20 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Seth Rollins vs Mustafa Ali
Just few minutes in the match and Mustafa Ali already looks like dead meat. It's all over. Seth Rollins wins !
-
Mar 28, 2023 06:19 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Seth Rollins vs Mustafa Ali
Mustafa Ali looks scared from Seth Rollins. The visionary doesn't waste time and knocks down Ali. How long can Ali survive ?
-
Mar 28, 2023 06:17 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Seth Rollins enters the ring !
Seth Rollins receives a rousing reception from the crowd. He is set to fight against Mustafa Ali tonight.
-
Mar 28, 2023 06:14 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Seth Rollins vs Mustafa Ali
Seth Rollins grants Mustafa Ali's long time wish of a match against him. The two stars are set to have a match tonight.
-
Mar 28, 2023 06:12 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Here is the schedule tonight !
-
Mar 28, 2023 06:02 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Here comes Solo Sikoa !
Solo Sikoa enters the arena. He is accompanied by Paul Heyman and The Uso brothers. Cody Rhodes vs Solo Sikoa is totally on in few minutes.
-
Mar 28, 2023 06:00 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Becky Lynch beats Io Sky
Becky Lynch has beaten Io Sky. Lita and Tish Stratus are ecstatic after their partner's win.
-
Mar 28, 2023 05:59 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Becky Lynch vs Io Sky
Becky Lynch wins over Io Sky. She suddenly turned the tables.
-
Mar 28, 2023 05:59 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Becky Lynch vs Io Sky
The rest of Damage CTRL look on as IO Sky battles against Becky Lynch. Lita and Trish Stratus are also witness to the contest. Sky is having the upper hand now. Lynch survives the pin fall.
-
Mar 28, 2023 05:57 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Becky Lynch vs Io Sky
Super flex by Becky Lynch. Sky survives. The battle is on.
-
Mar 28, 2023 05:52 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Becky Lynch vs Io Sky
Becky Lynch having the upper hand over IO Sky. Sky barely escapes the pin fall.
-
Mar 28, 2023 05:50 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Becky Lynch vs Io Sky
Both Becky Lynch and Io Sky are locking horns in the ring. Both wrestlers are down in the ring currently.
-
Mar 28, 2023 05:36 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Here come the guests on ‘MIZ TV’
Becky Lynch and Lita and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus are here to attend the 'MIZ TV'.
-
Mar 28, 2023 05:32 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: The MIZ arrives in the arena !
The MIZ is here to host a special segment of “MIZ Tv”. His guests will be Becky Lynch and Lita and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.
-
Mar 28, 2023 05:27 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: ‘MIZ TV’
The Miz will host a special segment featuring Becky Lynch and Lita and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.
-
Mar 28, 2023 05:26 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Omos and Brock Lesnar
Omos and Brock Lesnar will take part in a WrestleMania weigh-in.
-
Mar 28, 2023 05:25 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Cody Rhodes vs Solo Sikoa
-
Mar 28, 2023 05:24 AM IST
WWE RAW Live Updates: Welcome to the live coverage
Welcome to the live coverage of WWE RAW.