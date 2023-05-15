WWE superstar Rhea Ripley shares ‘genre of movie’ she is interested to act in

In the past few decades, several WWE wrestlers have tried their hands in the film industry. Top wrestlers like The Rock, John Cena, Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker etc. ventured into Hollywood and played various roles. Having acted in films like Black Adam, San Andreas, Fast & Furious series, Hercules etc. The Rock has emerged as one of the very prominent action heroes. WWE superstar Rhea Ripley(Twitter)

Current WWE superstar Rhea Ripley has weighed in on the prospect of acting in a movie. Interestingly, Ripley had received the offer to act in a movie but she turned down the opportunity.

In a recent interview on the Cheap Heat program, Ripley shared the genre of movie that she is interested to act in.

"I mean, it could be. Quite possibly. I feel like if I were to do a movie, it would have to be like an action or a horror. I don’t think I could really do anything else, but I’ve definitely thought about it," said Ripley.

The reigning SmackDown Women's Champion reminisced the time when she was offered a role in a movie but she refused it due to her busy work life.

"I legit would never be home and I’d never get to see my dogs [if I accepted the role], so just I couldn’t do it," said Ripley.

Recently, Ripley successfully defended her SmackDown Women's Championship title against LWO member Zelina Vega in a head-to-head fight at WWE Backlash 2023. It was Ripley's first title defense since winning the crown by beating Charlotte Flair in high voltage encounter at WrestleMania 39.

In the 2023 WWE Draft, Ripley got picked into Raw. She is currently part of the villainous faction The Judgement Day which comprises of Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio as its other members.