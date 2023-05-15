Home / Sports / Others / Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant suspended after 'new' gun-wielding video goes viral

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant suspended after 'new' gun-wielding video goes viral

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
May 15, 2023 05:14 PM IST

On Saturday, during an Instagram Live session on Morant's friend Davonte Pack's account, the Grizzlies star was seen flashing a handgun.

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been suspended after the circulation of a viral video in which he is purportedly seen holding a gun. On Saturday, during an Instagram Live session on Morant's friend Davonte Pack's account, the Grizzlies star was seen flashing a handgun.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

NBA spokesperson Mike Bass issued a statement on the matter of Morant's latest activity. "We are aware of the social media post involving Ja Morant and are in the process of gathering more information," Bass said in a statement on Sunday.

Almost two months ago, Morant was suspended for eight games for a similar incident. He had brandished a gun while being intoxicated at a Denver club. At that time, NBA commissioner Adam Silver, had labelled Morant's conduct as "irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous." Morant had then undergone counseling at a facility in Florida.

“I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being,” Morant had said at the time in a statement, which was posted on Twitter by Tandem, the agency that represents him.

Notably, Morant has been involved in various off-court indisciplinary activities and controversies. In January, he was investigated for allegations by Indiana Pacers that a red laser, which they believed to be from a gun, was directed at them from a vehicle in which the Grizzlies star was travelling. Among other off-court issues, Morant was alleged to have assaulted a high school boy during a pickup game in his backyard. In another incident, Morant and his friends were accused of threatening a mall security guard after Morant's mother felt insulted by a shoe store employee.

After Grizzlies' round one elimination in NBA playoffs, Morant had said: "I've just got to be better with my decision-making. That's pretty much it. Off-the-court issues affected us as an organization pretty much. Just [need] more discipline."

