Friday, Dec 13, 2019
DMK’s Udhayanidhi Stalin tears CAB copy during protest, detained

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s youth wing staged a protest against citizenship law in the busy Saidapet area of the Tamil Nadu capital in the morning leading to a traffic jam in the area.

tamil-nadu Updated: Dec 13, 2019 12:53 IST
M Manikandan
Hindustan Times, Chennai
DMK’s youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin was on Friday detained by the police.
The DMK’s youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin was on Friday detained by the police in Chennai during a protest against the recently-passed Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Udhayanidhi, who lead the protest, had torn the copies of CAB during the protest. While addressing the party’s workers, the actor-producer claimed CAB is against Muslims and Sri Lankan Tamil refugees.

“The Union government should withdraw CAB. It is against the Constitution and minorities,” Udhayanidhi, who is the son of party president MK Stalin, said.

Udhayanidhi and hundreds of DMK’s workers, including Saidapet MLA Ma Subramanian, were taken to a private hall after their detention.

The DMK has announced it will hold another statewide protest on December 17 against the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam(AIADMK) for supporting CAB in the Rajya Sabha.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday and by Lok Sabha on Monday.

The citizenship law will grant Indian citizenship to immigrants of faiths other than Islam from the three neighbouring countries on the ground that they came to India due to religious persecution because they are minorities.

Under the new law, those belonging to the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi or Christian communities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh or Pakistan would not be counted as illegal migrants even if they don’t have documents. They will also be eligible to get citizenship by naturalisation in half the time.

Many opposition parties had criticised the change in Parliament this week that has also reopened ethnic fault lines in regions such as Assam, which have a history of anti-immigration movements, especially against people from Bangladesh.

Protests have erupted in several parts of the country, especially in the northeastern states and at least two people were killed in Guwahati on Thursday in police firing.

