10 55-inch 4K TVs under 40,000 to consider during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale for home entertainment upgrades

Buying gadgets during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is a great idea for those looking to upgrade their home entertainment setup while keeping their budget in check. Among the many categories worth considering are televisions, with several options offering large screens, smart features and 4K resolution.

Upgrade your home entertainment with feature-packed televisions at affordable prices this festive season. (AI Generated Images)

By Nivedita Mishra With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions. Read more Read less

For this article, we focus on 55-inch 4K TVs under ₹40,000 that bring together picture quality, streaming convenience and features for everyday entertainment. Brands such as Xiaomi, Vu, Philips, Hisense, Onida and iFFALCON offer models with LED or QLED displays, along with Google TV or Fire TV platforms. Some options also include Dolby Vision, enhanced audio and gaming features.

Compare their specifications, connectivity and smart functions to find a television that suits your viewing needs during the sale.

The Onida 55-inch 4K Smart LED TV is designed for home entertainment, offering a large screen for films, television programmes and streaming content. Its Ultra HD resolution delivers detailed visuals, while the Fire TV platform provides access to compatible streaming apps and online entertainment. Wi-Fi connectivity supports internet-based viewing, making it suitable for everyday use in living rooms and family entertainment spaces.

Specifications 4K Resolution: 3840 × 2160 pixels Smart TV: Fire TV operating system LED Display: LED-backlit LCD panel 55-inch Screen: 139 cm diagonal display Wi-Fi Connectivity: Wireless internet connectivity

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The VW Visio World 55-inch Smartchoice Pro Series TV is designed for everyday home entertainment, combining 4K Ultra HD resolution with QLED display technology. Its Google TV platform provides access to compatible streaming applications and online content. The large screen suits films, television programmes and sports viewing, while Wi-Fi connectivity supports internet-based entertainment. It is an option for households seeking a smart television for their living room or entertainment area.

Specifications 4K Resolution: 3840 × 2160 pixels Smart TV: Google TV operating system LED Display: QLED display technology 55-inch Screen: 140 cm diagonal display Wi-Fi Connectivity: Wireless internet connectivity

The Xiaomi 55-inch Smartchoice FX Pro TV is designed for home entertainment, combining 4K resolution with QLED display technology. Its Fire TV platform provides access to compatible streaming applications and online content. Features such as HDR10+, Filmmaker Mode and a 120Hz Game Booster cater to different viewing preferences, including films and gaming. The 34W speakers provide built-in audio, making this television suitable for everyday entertainment in living rooms.

Specifications 4K Resolution: 3840 × 2160 pixels Smart TV: Fire TV operating system LED Display: QLED display technology 55-inch Screen: 139 cm diagonal display Wi-Fi Connectivity: Wireless internet connectivity

The Vu 55-inch Smartchoice Vibe Series TV is designed for home entertainment, combining 4K Ultra HD resolution with QLED display technology. Its Google TV platform provides access to compatible streaming applications and online content. The large screen is suitable for watching films, sports and television programmes with family. Wi-Fi connectivity supports internet-based viewing, making this television an option for households seeking a smart entertainment setup for their living room.

Specifications 4K Resolution: 3840 × 2160 pixels Smart TV: Google TV operating system LED Display: QLED display technology 55-inch Screen: 139 cm diagonal display Wi-Fi Connectivity: Wireless internet connectivity

The Philips 55-inch 8100 Series Smart TV is designed for home entertainment, combining 4K Ultra HD resolution with QLED display technology. Its Google TV platform provides access to compatible streaming applications and online content. The large screen is suitable for watching films, sports and television programmes. With Wi-Fi connectivity for internet-based viewing, this television can serve as a practical addition to living rooms and family entertainment spaces.

Specifications 4K Resolution: 3840 × 2160 pixels Smart TV: Google TV operating system LED Display: QLED display technology 55-inch Screen: 139 cm diagonal display Wi-Fi Connectivity: Wireless internet connectivity

The Lumio Vision 7 55-inch Smart TV is designed for everyday home entertainment, combining 4K Ultra HD resolution with QLED display technology. Its Google TV platform provides access to compatible streaming applications and online content. The large screen suits films, sports and television programmes, making it a practical choice for living rooms. Wi-Fi connectivity supports internet-based viewing, offering convenient access to digital entertainment for different household viewing preferences.

Specifications 4K Resolution: 3840 × 2160 pixels Smart TV: Google TV operating system LED Display: QLED display technology 55-inch Screen: 139 cm diagonal display Wi-Fi Connectivity: Wireless internet connectivity

The Xiaomi 55-inch Smartchoice X TV is designed for home entertainment, combining 4K Ultra HD resolution with smart viewing features. Its Google TV platform provides access to compatible streaming applications and online content. Dolby Vision supports enhanced picture quality, while the 120Hz Game Booster caters to gaming preferences. Eye Care Mode adds another viewing feature for everyday use, making this television suitable for films, sports and entertainment in family living spaces.

Specifications 4K Resolution: 3840 × 2160 pixels Smart TV: Google TV operating system LED Display: LED display technology 55-inch Screen: 139 cm diagonal display Wi-Fi Connectivity: Wireless internet connectivity

The Hisense 55-inch E6S Series Smart TV is designed for everyday home entertainment, featuring 4K Ultra HD resolution for detailed visuals. Its Google TV platform provides access to compatible streaming applications and online content. The LED display suits films, sports and television programmes, while Wi-Fi connectivity supports internet-based viewing. With its large screen and smart features, this television is a practical option for living rooms and family entertainment spaces.

Specifications 4K Resolution: 3840 × 2160 pixels Smart TV: Google TV operating system LED Display: LED-backlit LCD panel 55-inch Screen: 139 cm diagonal display Wi-Fi Connectivity: Wireless internet connectivity

The Vu California 55-inch Smartchoice GloQLED TV is designed for home entertainment, combining 4K resolution with GloQLED display technology. Its Google TV platform provides access to compatible streaming applications and online content. The large screen is suitable for watching films, sports and television programmes. Wi-Fi connectivity supports internet-based viewing, making this television a practical option for households seeking a smart entertainment setup for their living rooms.

Specifications 4K Resolution: 3840 × 2160 pixels Smart TV: Google TV operating system LED Display: GloQLED display technology 55-inch Screen: 139 cm diagonal display Wi-Fi Connectivity: Wireless internet connectivity

The iFFALCON 55-inch U75 Smart TV is designed for home entertainment, featuring 4K Ultra HD resolution and an LED display. Its Google TV platform provides access to compatible streaming applications and online content. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support enhanced audiovisual experiences, while the 144Hz variable refresh rate and Game Master features cater to gaming needs. With its large screen and smart functionality, this television suits everyday viewing and entertainment.

Specifications 4K Resolution: 3840 × 2160 pixels Smart TV: Google TV operating system LED Display: LED-backlit LCD panel 55-inch Screen: 139 cm diagonal display Wi-Fi Connectivity: Wireless internet connectivity

3 best features of 55-inch 4K TVs under ₹ 40,000

Product Bluetooth Connectivity HDMI Ports USB Ports Onida 55UFD Yes Yes Yes VW Visio World VW55GQ2 Yes Yes Yes Xiaomi FX Pro L55MB-FPIN Yes Yes Yes Vu Vibe 55VIBE-DV Yes Yes Yes Philips 55PQT8100/94 Yes Yes Yes Lumio Vision 7 FTW3-ADSG Yes Yes Yes Xiaomi Smartchoice X L55MB-AIN Yes Yes Yes Hisense 55E6S Yes Yes Yes Vu California VuGLOQLEDDV Yes Yes Yes iFFALCON 55U75 Yes Yes Yes

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FAQs about 55-inch 4K TVs under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40,000 What are the benefits of a 55-inch 4K TV? A 55-inch 4K TV offers detailed visuals and a large screen for films, sports and streaming.

What is the difference between LED and QLED TVs? QLED TVs use quantum dots to enhance colour and brightness, while standard LED TVs use LED backlighting.

Which smart TV platforms are available in this price range? Options include Google TV and Fire TV, offering access to compatible streaming apps and online content.

What connectivity options should I check before buying a 4K TV? Check Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI ports and USB ports for internet access and connecting external devices.

Are 55-inch 4K TVs under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40,000 suitable for gaming? Yes, selected models offer gaming features such as high refresh rates, variable refresh rate support and dedicated game modes.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.r