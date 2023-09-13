10 best Whirlpool refrigerators to have on your radar

Have you ever noticed your mom's mood when the refrigerator in the house stops functioning? Well, a refrigerator is one of the most used and important home appliances without which a house can't function properly. Whether it is your beverages that need cold storage or your vegetables that need cooling, investing in a good refrigerator is absolutely a non-negotiable thing. These days we see refrigerators equipped with advanced technologies, user-friendly features and cutting edge performance. There is variety in terms of the number of doors and design of the fridge. One of the most popular brands that comes to mind when we talk of refrigerators is Whirlpool. Thanks to the premium appearance of Whirlpool refrigerators and their top-notch performance, Whirlpool refrigerators are trusted by so many people for a reason.



Whirlpool refrigerators also help you save on your electricity bills, while reducing your carbon footprint. This buying guide has some of the best Whirlpool refrigerators in it. Take a look at the selections below.



Whirlpool 240 L Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator Whirlpool refrigerators promise great cooling and efficiency.

Experience the epitome of refrigeration technology with the Whirlpool 240 L Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator. Its Protton Roy feature ensures uniform cooling, while the Alpha Steel finish adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen. It has a five star energy rating. Supremely efficient, you get one year warranty on the fridge and 10 year warranty on the compressor.

Specifications:

Capacity: 240 liters

Frost-free technology

Multi-door design

Alpha Steel finish

Protton Roy feature for consistent cooling

Energy-efficient

B078YHT1FR

Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

Compact yet powerful, this Whirlpool single-door refrigerator offers a generous 184 liters of storage. The Sapphire Blue-Z design is not only visually appealing but also easy to maintain. It comes equipped with Intellisense Inverter technology and has 2 star energy rating. It offers up to 9 hours of cooling retention during power cuts. You can enjoy 1 year product warranty and 10 year compressor warranty.

Specifications:

Capacity: 184 liters

Direct-cool technology

Sapphire Blue-Z design

2-star energy rating

2023 model

Ample storage space

B0BSRVL2VV

Whirlpool 259 L 3 Star Intellifresh Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator

This double-door refrigerator combines German Steel aesthetics with Intellifresh technology for efficient cooling. With a 3-star energy rating, it's eco-friendly and cost-effective. It comes with a toughened glass. It looks supremely elegant in appearance and is likely to make an elegant addition to your kitchen. It is suitable for medium to large size families.

Specifications:

Capacity: 259 liters

Frost-free double door design

German Steel finish

Intellifresh technology

3-star energy rating

2023 model





B0C9SZQ9PX

Whirlpool 265 L 2 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator

The Whirlpool NEO DF278 is designed for those who value style and efficiency. The Arctic Steel finish complements any kitchen decor, and the 2-star rating ensures moderate energy consumption. It comes with afull-sized freezer-on-top. The 6th sense deepfreeze technology and chilling gel prevents cold air from escaping when the freezer door is opened. It will indeed make for a great addition to your household.

Specifications:

Capacity: 265 liters

Frost-free double door design

Arctic Steel finish

2-star energy rating

Spacious and organized interiors

B087JZ8JGJ

Whirlpool 570 L Inverter Frost-Free Multi-Door Refrigerator

For larger households or those who love to entertain, the Whirlpool WS SBS 570 is a game-changer. With adaptive intelligence technology, it learns your usage patterns to optimize cooling.

Specifications:

Capacity: 570 liters

Frost-free multi-door design

Grey finish

Inverter technology

Adaptive intelligence for energy savings

Ample storage and organization options

B08FTFHLZV

Whirlpool Refrigerator 190 L

Compact and energy-efficient, this 190 L Whirlpool refrigerator is perfect for small families or as a secondary unit. The Arctic Steel finish is both durable and visually appealing. It comes with a two star energy rating. It is a single door refrigerator and will sufficiently meet the needs of a small household. Bring this compact-sized refrigerator to your home right away.

Specifications:

Capacity: 190 liters

2-star energy rating

Arctic Steel finish

Compact and space-saving

Ideal for small kitchens

B0B49815K1

Whirlpool 192L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

Looking for a single-door refrigerator with top-notch energy efficiency? The Whirlpool 215 IMPRO ROY 5S INV is the answer. With a 5-star rating, it's one of the most energy-efficient options available. It comes with an internal freezer. You can also enjoy1 year product warranty and 10 year compressor on this item. It's annual energy consumption is‎150 kilowatt hours per year.

Specifications:

Capacity: 192 liters

Direct-cool technology

Purple Mulia design

5-star energy rating

2023 model

Environmentally friendly

B0C4NWTB7F

Whirlpool 235L 2 Star Intellifresh Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

Upgrade your kitchen with the Whirlpool IF INV ELT DF278. The German Steel finish exudes sophistication, and the Intellifresh technology keeps your food fresher for longer. It has a two star energy rating. The freezer has amazing cooling properties and can freeze water into ice in just up to 85 minutes. It also helps in99.9% bacterial growth prevention.

Specifications:

Capacity: 235 liters

Frost-free double door design

German Steel finish

Intellifresh technology

2-star energy rating

Ample storage space

B0C7CQNB25

Whirlpool 240 L Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator

The Whirlpool refrigerator is the perfect blend of style and function. The Wine Stream finish adds a touch of luxury to your kitchen, while the multi-door design ensures optimal organization. Will find the freezer at the bottom of this fridge. It also comes withzeolite technology and moisture retention technology. The 3 door advantage ensures better cooling retention, no odour mixing and up to 32l large storage space.

Specifications:

Capacity: 240 liters

Frost-free technology

Multi-door design

Wine Stream finish

Protton Roy technology for consistent cooling

Energy-efficient

B0BG2SZFB7

Whirlpool 465 L 3 Star Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

If you need a refrigerator with ample space and advanced features, the Whirlpool IF INV CNV PLATINA is a top choice. The Steel Onyx finish adds a touch of sophistication to your kitchen. It has a 3 star energy rating. It also consumes relatively less energy. Theseal fresh technology is designed to preserve natural moisture, aroma, texture, taste and colour of fruits and vegetables in different compartments.

Specifications:

Capacity: 465 liters

Frost-free double door design

Steel Onyx finish

Inverter technology

3-star energy rating

Spacious and customizable storage

B083JNCT61

Three best features

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Whirlpool 240 L Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator (FP 263D Protton Roy, Alpha Steel) Protton Roy technology for uniform cooling Multi-door design for organization Energy-efficient Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (205 WDE CLS 2S SAPPHIRE BLUE-Z, Sapphire Blue, 2023 Model) Compact design for small spaces Direct-cool technology for cost savings Stylish Sapphire Blue-Z finish Whirlpool 259 L 3 Star Intellifresh Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV ELT DF305 GERMAN STEEL(3S)-TL, Grey, 2023 Model) German Steel finish for aesthetics Intellifresh technology for efficient cooling 3-star energy rating for savings Whirlpool 265 L 2 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (NEO DF278 PRM ARCTIC STEEL -N, Grey) Arctic Steel finish for durability Spacious and organized interiors 2-star energy rating for moderate consumption Whirlpool 570 L Inverter Frost-Free Multi-Door Refrigerator with adaptive intelligence technology (WS SBS 570 STEEL (SH), Grey) Adaptive intelligence for energy optimization Ample storage and organization options Inverter technology for consistent cooling Whirlpool Refrigerator 190 L, 2 Star, (205 IMPC PRM 2S ARCTIC STEEL) Compact and space-saving design 2-star energy rating for efficiency Durable Arctic Steel finish Whirlpool 192L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (215 IMPRO ROY 5S INV PURPLE MULIA, 2023) Top-notch 5-star energy rating Direct-cool technology for cost savings Stylish Purple Mulia finish Whirlpool 235L 2 Star Intellifresh Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV ELT DF278 German Steel, (2S) TL, Grey) German Steel finish for sophistication Intellifresh technology for extended freshness 2-star energy rating for efficiency Whirlpool 240 L Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator (FP 263D PROTTON ROY WINE STREAM (N)) Wine Stream finish for a luxurious look Protton Roy technology for consistent cooling Energy-efficient Whirlpool 465 L 3 Star Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV CNV PLATINA 480 STEEL ONYX (3s)-N, Black) Spacious and customizable storage Inverter technology for efficient cooling 3-star energy rating for savings





Pros and Cons

Product Name Pros Cons Whirlpool 240 L Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator (FP 263D Protton Roy, Alpha Steel) 1. Uniform cooling with Protton Roy technology.

2. Multi-door design for organization.

3. Energy-efficient. 1. Relatively higher price point.

2. Limited color options. Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (205 WDE CLS 2S SAPPHIRE BLUE-Z, Sapphire Blue, 2023 Model) 1. Compact and space-saving.

2. Stylish Sapphire Blue-Z finish.

3. Cost-effective. 1. Smaller capacity.

2. Not frost-free. Whirlpool 259 L 3 Star Intellifresh Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV ELT DF305 GERMAN STEEL(3S)-TL, Grey, 2023 Model) 1. German Steel finish for sophistication.

2. Intellifresh technology for efficient cooling.

3. 3-star energy rating for savings. 1. Moderate capacity.

2. Relatively higher price. Whirlpool 265 L 2 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (NEO DF278 PRM ARCTIC STEEL -N, Grey) 1. Arctic Steel finish for durability.

2. Spacious and organized interiors.

3. Energy-efficient. 1. 2-star energy rating.

2. Limited color options. Whirlpool 570 L Inverter Frost-Free Multi-Door Refrigerator with adaptive intelligence technology (WS SBS 570 STEEL (SH), Grey) 1. Adaptive intelligence for energy optimization.

2. Ample storage and organization options.

3. Inverter technology for consistent cooling. 1. Large size, may not fit in smaller kitchens.

2. Higher initial investment. Whirlpool Refrigerator 190 L, 2 Star, (205 IMPC PRM 2S ARCTIC STEEL) 1. Compact and space-saving design.

2. Durable Arctic Steel finish.

3. Budget-friendly. 1. Smaller capacity.

2. 2-star energy rating. Whirlpool 192L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (215 IMPRO ROY 5S INV PURPLE MULIA, 2023) 1. Top-notch 5-star energy rating.

2. Stylish Purple Mulia finish.

3. Cost-effective. 1. Smaller capacity.

2. Not frost-free. Whirlpool 235L 2 Star Intellifresh Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV ELT DF278 German Steel, (2S) TL, Grey) 1. German Steel finish for sophistication.

2. Intellifresh technology for extended freshness.

3. 2-star energy rating for efficiency. 1. Moderate capacity.

2. Relatively higher price. Whirlpool 240 L Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator (FP 263D PROTTON ROY WINE STREAM (N)) 1. Wine Stream finish for a luxurious look.

2. Protton Roy technology for consistent cooling.

3. Energy-efficient. 1. Relatively higher price point.

2. Limited color options. Whirlpool 465 L 3 Star Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV CNV PLATINA 480 STEEL ONYX (3s)-N, Black) 1. Spacious and customizable storage.

2. Inverter technology for efficient cooling.

3. 3-star energy rating for savings. 1. Large size, may not fit in smaller kitchens.

2. Higher initial investment.

Best value for money

The Whirlpool Refrigerator 190 L offers the best value for money with its compact design, durable Arctic Steel finish, and budget-friendly pricing. While it has a smaller capacity and a 2-star energy rating, its affordability and reliable performance make it an excellent choice for those seeking a cost-effective refrigerator.

Best overall product

The Whirlpool 570 L inverter frost-free multi-door refrigerator stands out as the best overall product in this category. It features adaptive intelligence technology for energy optimization, ample storage and organization options, and inverter technology for consistent cooling. While it may be larger and have a higher initial cost, its advanced features and spacious design make it the top choice for those looking for the ultimate refrigerator.

How to find the best Whirlpool refrigerator?

When choosing the best Whirlpool refrigerator, consider your specific needs and preferences. Focus on features such as capacity, energy efficiency, finish, and technology. Assess the pros and cons of each model to determine which one aligns with your requirements. Whether you prioritize space, style, or energy savings, there's a Whirlpool refrigerator to suit your kitchen and lifestyle.











At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.