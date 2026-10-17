10 smartwatches with features that could make your phone less necessary

A smartwatch can help you keep track of workouts, monitor sleep, check notifications and handle calls without reaching for your smartphone every time. Some smartwatches focus on health insights and smartphone integration, while others are built around running metrics, outdoor navigation or longer battery life. The challenge is finding the right mix of features without paying for tools you may rarely use. Here I've shortlisted 10 smartwatches available on Flipkart from Apple, Samsung, Google, Garmin, CMF, Amazfit, Realme and Redmi. These smartwatches cover different use cases, from the Apple Watch Ultra 3's rugged construction to the Garmin Forerunner 965's training features and the Redmi Watch 5 Active's everyday functions. Before making a choice, consider your phone's operating system, the activities you track most often and how frequently you are willing to charge your watch.

Factors to consider when buying a smartwatch

Phone compatibility: Apple Watch models require a compatible iPhone. Android watches also have different requirements, and some health features work only with specific phone brands. Check compatibility before buying.

Battery life: Consider how often you are willing to charge your watch. GPS workouts, cellular connectivity and Always-On displays can reduce battery runtime compared with standard smartwatch use.

Fitness features: Basic activity tracking may be enough for everyday use. Runners and outdoor enthusiasts should look for built-in GPS, training metrics, route navigation and music support where needed.

Display and comfort: AMOLED screens generally offer deeper blacks and richer colours, while LCD models can still be practical. Compare case sizes, weight and brightness, especially if you plan to wear the watch throughout the day.

10 smartwatches that caught our eye, from Apple's flagship to Garmin's running watch

By Sparsh Sharma Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives.



Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users.



Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers.



He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful.



A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful.



Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood.



Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in. Read more Read less

The Apple Watch Series 12 builds on Apple's connected smartwatch experience with a brighter display, updated health sensors and fitness tools. The 46mm version listed on Flipkart is suited to people who want a larger screen for notifications, activity data and apps. Its Readiness and Vitals features add more health insights, while fast charging helps reduce time spent plugged in.

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Specifications - Display Always-On Retina OLED with LTPO3 - Case size 46mm - Peak brightness Up to 2,000 nits - Storage 64GB - Battery life Up to 24 hours of normal use - Water resistance 50 metres, with IP6X dust resistance Reasons to Buy - Bright display with a 1Hz Always-On refresh capability. - Health features include Readiness, Vitals and sleep tracking. - Fast charging can deliver up to 80% in about 30 minutes. Reasons to Avoid - Intended for compatible iPhones, not Android phones. - Buyers upgrading from a recent Apple Watch may find fewer reasons to replace it.

What are buyers saying?

Customers appreciate the improved Readiness score, responsive health sensors and snappy performance. Battery endurance is also a positive, with some saying it drains more slowly than older models. However, the familiar design may not feel like a major upgrade for recent owners, even with faster charging.

Why we picked it

Its combination of health insights, a bright display and fast charging makes it a strong option for iPhone users who want an everyday smartwatch. It is particularly relevant if you are upgrading from an older Apple Watch.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch8 brings a slim design, Super AMOLED display and Wear OS features to everyday smartwatch use. The 40mm Bluetooth variant in your Flipkart link is the smaller option in this list, making case size an important consideration. It includes health sensors, GPS and Samsung's software features, though some advanced health tools work best with compatible Samsung phones.

Specifications Case size 40mm Display Super AMOLED, 438 × 438 pixels Storage 32GB RAM 2GB Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi and NFC Battery 325mAh; up to 40 hours with Always-On Display off Water resistance 5ATM Reasons to Buy Compact 40mm case. Bright Super AMOLED display and smooth Wear OS interface. Built-in GPS and a broad set of health sensors. Reasons to Avoid Some advanced health features are limited to Samsung phones. The 40mm screen offers less viewing area than larger watches.

What are buyers saying?

Customers praise the updated design, vibrant AMOLED display and useful AI assistant features. The refreshed Wear OS experience is also described as smooth and responsive for daily tasks. Battery life remains the main concern, with buyers reporting daily charging, while some dislike the restrictions on advanced health features for non-Samsung phones.

Why we picked it

The 40mm size, AMOLED screen and Wear OS features make this a practical option for Android users who prefer a smaller watch. It is especially worth comparing if you use a Samsung phone and want its health tools.

The Google Pixel Watch 5 pairs a rounded design with Fitbit health tracking and Wear OS features. The 45mm model in your listing offers a larger display than the smaller variant, while dual-frequency GPS helps with outdoor activity tracking. Its haptic feedback, quick charging and health monitoring make it a contender for Android users who prefer a clean, compact-looking wearable.

Specifications - Case size 45mm - Display AMOLED LTPO Actua 360, up to 3,000 nits - Glass Custom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 - Battery Up to 40 hours with Always-On Display - GPS Dual-frequency - Compatibility Android 12 or later Reasons to Buy - Bright display with an Always-On option. - Fitbit health tracking and dual-frequency GPS. - Fast charging support. Reasons to Avoid - Requires a compatible Android phone and Google account. - The rounded screen design may not appeal to everyone. - Battery life is shorter than that of many fitness-focused watches.

What are buyers saying?

Customers highlight the watch's responsive haptics, fast charging and accurate health tracking as major strengths. However, some feel its minimalist design lacks character compared with rivals. Reflections on the glass and straps that feel sweaty during intense workouts are also reported concerns.

Why we picked it

Its Fitbit-based health tracking and bright, rounded display make it worth considering for Android users who want health insights alongside everyday smartwatch features. The larger 45mm version may also appeal if screen space is a priority.

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is designed for users who want a more rugged smartwatch with advanced workout tools and cellular connectivity. Its titanium case, large sapphire-covered display and dedicated Action button suit demanding outdoor activities. It also supports detailed training features, water-related measurements and a longer battery runtime than Apple's standard Watch models, although its size and price make it a more specialised purchase.

Specifications - Case 49mm Grade 5 titanium - Display Always-On Retina OLED, up to 3,000 nits - Storage 64GB - Battery life Up to 42 hours of normal use - Low Power Mode Up to 72 hours - Water resistance 100 metres Reasons to Buy - Rugged titanium construction and sapphire display. - Multi-day claimed battery life. - GPS, cellular connectivity and advanced outdoor workout tools. Reasons to Avoid - The 49mm case is large and relatively heavy. - Costs more than mainstream smartwatch options. - May be excessive for users who mainly want notifications and basic activity tracking.

What are buyers saying?

Buyers praise the titanium build, large durable display and multi-day battery life. The speaker and software experience also receive positive feedback. However, some consider it expensive and question whether the new features justify upgrading from an earlier Ultra model.

Why we picked it

Its combination of rugged construction, cellular connectivity and outdoor-focused features makes it distinct from the other Apple Watch models here. It is worth considering for active users who need a durable watch and longer battery life.

The Garmin Forerunner 965 is built around serious training rather than just notifications. Its AMOLED display, built-in maps, multi-band GPS and detailed performance metrics make it useful for runners and triathletes following structured plans. Music storage means you can listen during workouts with compatible headphones, while its longer smartwatch-mode battery life reduces the need for frequent charging between training sessions.

Specifications - Display 1.4-inch AMOLED, 454 × 454 pixels - Case 47.2mm with titanium bezel - Storage 32GB - Battery life Up to 23 days in smartwatch mode - GPS-only mode Up to 31 hours without music - Water rating 5ATM Reasons to Buy - Advanced training metrics and built-in maps. - Multi-band GPS for outdoor tracking. - Music storage and long claimed smartwatch-mode battery life. Reasons to Avoid - Training features may be unnecessary for casual users. - Battery life drops significantly during GPS workouts with music. - Map navigation can take practice, especially without touch-based controls.

What are buyers saying?

Serious athletes recommend the Forerunner 965 for its AMOLED display, detailed training metrics and multi-week battery life. Buyers also like the offline maps and comfortable design. Some report occasional heart-rate sensor spikes while resting, while map navigation without touch controls can feel cumbersome.

Why we picked it

The Forerunner 965 stands out for runners who need training analysis, maps and music in a single device. It is a particularly useful option for people preparing for races or managing regular, structured endurance workouts.

The CMF Watch Pro 2 focuses on customisation and everyday smartwatch essentials. It has a circular AMOLED display, a rotating crown and interchangeable bezels, allowing users to change its appearance. Built-in GPS, Bluetooth calling and multiple workout modes add practical value, while the companion app handles health data and settings. It is worth considering if you want a distinctive design without moving to a premium smartwatch.

Specifications - Display 1.32-inch AMOLED, 466 × 466 pixels - Brightness 620 nits typical - Battery 305mAh - GPS Built-in multi-system GPS - Health tracking Heart rate, SpO2 and sleep monitoring - Sensors Accelerometer, optical tracking and ambient light sensors Reasons to Buy - Customisable bezels and rotating crown. - Built-in GPS and Bluetooth calling. - AMOLED display with a high-resolution square-to-round interface. Reasons to Avoid - Advanced app and health features are more limited than on full Wear OS watches. - Actual battery life depends on GPS, calls and display settings.

What are buyers saying?

Customers praise the Watch Pro 2's value, customisable rotating bezels and aluminium body. The bright AMOLED display and rotating crown also receive positive feedback. However, some users report occasional delays when syncing with the companion app and minor inconsistencies in step counting.

Why we picked it

The rotating bezel and customisable design give this watch a more personal feel than many budget wearables. It is worth considering if you want built-in GPS and calling features without paying for a premium app-focused smartwatch.

The Apple Watch SE 3 offers core Apple Watch features with cellular connectivity in a more straightforward package than the Ultra range. The 44mm version listed here includes an Always-On display, health sensors and workout tracking, along with the option to stay connected when away from an iPhone. Its main trade-off is battery life, so daily charging should be part of your routine.

Specifications - Case size 44mm - Display Always-On Retina OLED - Chip S10 - Storage 64GB - Battery life Up to 18 hours of normal use - Low Power Mode Up to 32 hours - Compatibility iPhone 11 or later with iOS 26 or later Reasons to Buy - Always-On display and cellular connectivity. - Fitness, sleep and heart-rate tracking. - Integrates closely with the iPhone and Apple services. Reasons to Avoid - Daily charging is likely for regular use. - Cellular features require a compatible plan and carrier. - Not compatible with Android phones.

What are buyers saying?

Customers value the SE 3 for its price within Apple's lineup, Always-On display, accurate heart-rate tracking and fitness features. iPhone integration is another highlight. Battery life is the main drawback, with the 18-hour rating requiring daily charging for many users.

Why we picked it

It brings cellular connectivity and Apple's everyday health features to a more accessible part of the lineup. It is worth considering for iPhone users who want calls and notifications away from their phone without needing the Ultra's rugged design.

The Amazfit Active 2 Square combines a square AMOLED display with GPS, Bluetooth calling and mapping features. Its stainless-steel bezel and sapphire glass give it a more polished appearance, while the Zepp app brings together health data and workout records. The claimed 10-day battery life is useful for people who prefer not to charge a watch every night, though intensive GPS use will shorten runtime.

Specifications Display 1.75-inch AMOLED, 390 × 450 pixels Glass Sapphire glass Battery 260mAh Battery life Up to 10 days in typical use GPS Five satellite positioning systems Water resistance 5ATM Reasons to Buy AMOLED display with sapphire glass. Built-in GPS and Bluetooth calling. Claimed battery life of up to 10 days in typical use. Reasons to Avoid Battery runtime drops during heavy use. The square design may not suit buyers who prefer traditional round watches. Loading maps and navigating the interface may take time.

What are buyers saying?

Buyers appreciate the Active 2 Square's 10-to-14-day battery life, bright screen, Bluetooth calling and GPS. Mapping features are considered good value at this price point. Some customers, however, report occasional software lag and say maps can take time to load.

Why we picked it

Its square AMOLED screen, GPS and mapping features make it a useful middle ground between a basic smartwatch and a dedicated sports watch. It is worth considering if you want outdoor tracking and calling without frequent charging.

The Realme Watch 5 combines a 1.97-inch AMOLED display with built-in GPS, Bluetooth calling and a metallic unibody design. Its 108 sports modes and guided workout features make it suitable for routine activity tracking, while health monitoring covers heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep and stress. The company claims up to 16 days of standard battery life, giving it a useful advantage for buyers who prefer less frequent charging.

Specifications - Display 1.97-inch AMOLED, 390 × 450 pixels - Refresh rate 60Hz - Brightness Up to 600 nits - GPS Independent GPS with five GNSS systems - Sports modes 108 - Battery life Up to 16 days in standard use - Water and dust resistance IP68 Reasons to Buy - Large AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. - Independent GPS and a range of sports modes. - Long claimed battery life for everyday use. Reasons to Avoid - A 600-nit display may be less visible in harsh sunlight than brighter premium panels. - Battery life will vary with calling, GPS and health monitoring.

What are buyers saying?

Customers appreciate the premium Apple Watch Ultra-inspired design, vibrant display and battery life that can stretch beyond a week. Bluetooth calling also receives positive feedback, particularly indoors. Common complaints include thick bezels, the lack of automatic brightness adjustment and occasional inaccuracies in step tracking.

Why we picked it

The combination of independent GPS, a large AMOLED display and long claimed battery life makes the realme Watch 5 a practical everyday option. It is worth comparing if you want fitness tracking and calling without daily charging.

The Redmi Watch 5 Active focuses on everyday functions rather than advanced sports analysis. Its 2-inch LCD display gives notifications and activity information plenty of room, while Bluetooth calling and a three-microphone noise-reduction setup help with calls. It also offers more than 140 sports modes and a claimed 18-day battery life in typical use. However, it relies on connected phone GPS rather than built-in GPS.

Specifications Display 2-inch LCD, 320 × 385 pixels Brightness Up to 500 nits Battery 470mAh Battery life Up to 18 days in typical use Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 Sports modes 140+ Water resistance IPX8 Reasons to Buy Large display for notifications and activity data. Bluetooth calling with three-microphone ENC. Long claimed battery life. Reasons to Avoid LCD technology lacks the contrast of AMOLED. No built-in GPS, so outdoor route tracking depends on a connected phone. It is less suited to users who need advanced running metrics.

What are buyers saying?

Customers consider the Redmi Watch 5 Active a good budget option, praising its smooth HyperOS experience, Bluetooth call quality, large display and battery life. Some report 10 to 14 days between charges. Common complaints include thick bezels, the lack of built-in GPS and limitations of the LCD panel.

Why we picked it

Its large display, Bluetooth calling and long claimed battery life make it a straightforward choice for daily notifications and basic fitness tracking. It is worth considering if you do not need built-in GPS or advanced training analysis.

Top 3 features of smartwatches

Smartwatch Display Battery highlight Standout feature Apple Watch Series 12 GPS 46mm Always-On Retina OLED Up to 24 hours Readiness and Vitals Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Super AMOLED Up to 40 hours with AOD off Wear OS and health sensors Google Pixel Watch 5 AMOLED LTPO Up to 40 hours with AOD Fitbit health tracking Apple Watch Ultra 3 OLED, up to 3,000 nits Up to 42 hours Rugged titanium build Garmin Forerunner 965 Music 1.4-inch AMOLED Up to 23 days Training metrics and maps CMF by Nothing Watch Pro 2 1.32-inch AMOLED Depends on usage Rotating bezel and GPS Apple Watch SE 3 GPS + Cellular Always-On Retina OLED Up to 18 hours Cellular connectivity Amazfit Active 2 Square 1.75-inch AMOLED Up to 10 days GPS and mapping

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FAQs Which smartwatch features are most useful for everyday use? Health tracking, notifications, activity monitoring, sleep tracking and reliable phone connectivity are useful starting points. GPS and Bluetooth calling are worth considering if you exercise outdoors or want to handle calls from your wrist.

Can I use a smartwatch without my phone? Some watches support independent GPS, music playback or cellular connectivity. However, calls, notifications, app setup and data syncing may still require a compatible phone or network connection.

How long does a smartwatch battery usually last? Battery life varies widely. Some connected watches are rated for around 18 to 24 hours, while certain fitness-focused models claim several days or weeks. Always check the manufacturer's usage conditions.

Is built-in GPS important in a smartwatch? Built-in GPS lets a watch record outdoor routes and distance without relying on your phone for positioning. If you mainly track indoor workouts or daily steps, connected GPS may be sufficient.

Are smartwatches compatible with both Android and iPhones? Not all models support both platforms. Apple Watch models require a compatible iPhone, while many other smartwatches work with supported Android phones and, in some cases, iPhones. Check the official compatibility requirements before buying.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.