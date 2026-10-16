Want deeper bass with easy setup? Soundbars with wireless subwoofers worth considering

From action scenes to music playback, a separate subwoofer can make a noticeable difference to how your TV sounds. By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less A TV's built in speakers can struggle to deliver the kind of bass that makes action films, background scores and music feel more engaging. A soundbar with a wireless subwoofer offers a practical upgrade, adding more depth to the audio without requiring a complicated home theatre setup. The wireless connection also gives you more flexibility when placing the subwoofer around your living room, although it still needs a power socket. However, not every soundbar delivers the same experience. Bass performance, dialogue clarity, connectivity and room size all matter when choosing one. Here are the key things to consider before investing in a soundbar with a wireless subwoofer.

The Sony BRAVIA Theatre Bar 5 is designed for people who want to improve their TV's audio without setting up a full home theatre system. Its 3.1 channel configuration includes a dedicated centre speaker for clearer dialogue, while Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support add a more immersive sound experience. The wireless subwoofer adds depth to action scenes and music, and Bluetooth lets you stream audio from a phone. It also supports Sony's BRAVIA Connect app for convenient setup and control.

Specifications - Channels and output 3.1 channel configuration - Audio technology Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and S-Force PRO Front Surround - Speaker setup Soundbar with dedicated centre speaker and wireless subwoofer - Dialogue features Voice mode and centre channel - Connectivity HDMI eARC, Bluetooth and optical input - Controls BRAVIA Connect app Reasons to buy - Dedicated centre speaker helps make dialogue clearer. - Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support add immersive audio effects. Reason to avoid - Does not include separate rear speakers for physical surround sound. - Some features work best with compatible Sony BRAVIA TVs.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on dialogue clarity, bass performance, installation and Bluetooth reliability. These details can help establish how well the soundbar performs with different TV brands and room sizes. Why choose this product? Choose the Sony BRAVIA Theatre Bar 5 if you want Dolby Atmos, a dedicated centre speaker and a wireless subwoofer in a compact setup for films, television and music.

VALUE FOR MONEY 2. Samsung 370 W 3.1 ch Soundbar with Dolby Audio | DTS Virtual:X | Q-Symphony | Center Speaker | 3D Surround Sound | HDMI ARC | Optical in | Bluetooth | USB | Wireless Subwoofer (HW-B650F/XL, Black) Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Samsung HW-B650F/XL is a practical upgrade for viewers who want stronger bass and clearer dialogue without adding multiple speakers around the room. Its 370W output, 3.1 channel setup and dedicated centre speaker help balance voices with background audio. Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X create a more immersive listening experience, while Q-Symphony can coordinate the soundbar with compatible Samsung TV speakers. The wireless subwoofer adds low-frequency impact, and HDMI ARC, optical input, Bluetooth and USB provide flexible connectivity.

Specifications - Channels and output 3.1 channel, 370W - Audio technology Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X and 3D surround sound - Speaker setup Dedicated centre speaker and wireless subwoofer - Dialogue features Voice Enhance Mode and Adaptive Sound - Connectivity HDMI ARC, HDMI input, optical input, Bluetooth and USB music playback - Additional features Q-Symphony, Bass Boost, Game Mode and Night Mode Reasons to buy - Dedicated centre speaker helps improve dialogue clarity. - Q-Symphony adds value when paired with a compatible Samsung TV. Reason to avoid - Q-Symphony requires a compatible Samsung television. - No dedicated wireless rear speakers are included.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Look for recent Amazon reviews discussing bass depth, dialogue clarity, Q-Symphony performance and ease of setup. Feedback from Samsung TV owners may be particularly useful when assessing the benefits of the integrated audio features. Why choose this product? Choose the Samsung HW-B650F/XL if you want a 370W soundbar with a dedicated centre speaker, wireless subwoofer and additional audio features for everyday TV viewing.

The JBL Bar 500 MK2 is designed for viewers who want a more immersive home theatre experience without installing separate rear speakers. Its 750W maximum output, Dolby Atmos support and MultiBeam 3.0 technology create a wider soundstage, while the wireless 10-inch subwoofer delivers deep bass for films and music. HDMI eARC supports high-quality audio transmission, and 4K Dolby Vision passthrough makes it suitable for compatible streaming devices and gaming consoles. Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and the JBL One app add streaming and sound customisation options.

Specifications - Channels and output 5.1 channel, up to 750W - Audio technology Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual:X and MultiBeam 3.0 - Speaker setup Soundbar with wireless 10-inch subwoofer - Dialogue features PureVoice 2.0 - Connectivity HDMI eARC, HDMI input, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth - Additional features 4K Dolby Vision passthrough, JBL One app and sound calibration Reasons to buy - High power output and a large wireless subwoofer deliver cinematic sound. - Wi-Fi streaming, Dolby Atmos and HDMI eARC offer versatile connectivity. Reason to avoid - Does not include dedicated physical rear speakers. - Requires more space and a higher budget than basic 2.1 channel soundbars.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on surround effects, bass performance, dialogue clarity and connectivity. Pay attention to comments about room size and setup when assessing its suitability for your home. Why choose this product? Choose the JBL Bar 500 MK2 if you want powerful bass, Dolby Atmos, a wide soundstage and Wi-Fi streaming in a home theatre setup without separate rear speakers.

The JBL Bar 2.1 Essential focuses on delivering powerful audio and bass without the complexity of a multi-speaker home theatre system. Its advertised 440W maximum output and wireless subwoofer make it suitable for action films, sports and music, while Dolby Digital and JBL Surround Sound help create a wider listening experience. HDMI ARC and optical input simplify connections to a television, and Bluetooth allows wireless music streaming from a phone or tablet. It is a straightforward option for viewers who prioritise bass and easy setup.

Specifications - Channels and output 2.1 channel, up to 440W - Audio technology Dolby Digital and JBL Surround Sound - Speaker setup Soundbar with wireless 6.5-inch subwoofer - Bass features Dedicated wireless subwoofer - Connectivity HDMI ARC, optical input, AUX and Bluetooth - Frequency response 40Hz to 20kHz Reasons to buy - High advertised maximum output and a dedicated subwoofer deliver impactful bass. - HDMI ARC and Bluetooth make TV connections and music streaming convenient. Reason to avoid - No dedicated centre channel for dialogue. - Lacks Dolby Atmos and the advanced streaming options of more premium soundbars.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Look for recent Amazon reviews discussing bass strength, volume, installation and Bluetooth performance. Feedback on dialogue clarity is also useful when deciding if this 2.1 channel system suits your viewing habits. Why choose this product? Choose the JBL Bar 2.1 Essential if you want a simple soundbar with strong bass, a wireless subwoofer and straightforward connectivity for films, sports and music.

The Sony HT-S400 is designed for viewers who want fuller TV audio, stronger bass and virtual surround sound without a complicated speaker setup. Its 330W output and wireless subwoofer add weight to film soundtracks, music and action scenes, while Dolby Digital and S-Force PRO Front Surround help create a wider soundstage. Sony's X-Balanced Speaker Unit is designed to improve vocal clarity, making dialogue easier to follow. HDMI ARC, optical input and Bluetooth cover the main connectivity needs for everyday entertainment.

Specifications - Channels and output 2.1 channel, 330W - Audio technology Dolby Digital and S-Force PRO Front Surround - Speaker setup Soundbar with wireless subwoofer - Dialogue features X-Balanced Speaker Unit and Voice Mode - Connectivity HDMI ARC, optical input and Bluetooth 5.0 - Additional features Night Mode, OLED display and BRAVIA TV integration Reasons to buy - 330W output and a wireless subwoofer deliver powerful bass. - S-Force PRO Front Surround creates virtual surround effects without rear speakers. Reason to avoid - No dedicated centre channel for dialogue. - USB connectivity is intended for software updates rather than music playback.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on bass output, dialogue clarity, Bluetooth connectivity and setup. These details can help determine how well the soundbar performs for films and everyday television viewing. Why choose this product? Choose the Sony HT-S400 if you want a straightforward 330W soundbar with a wireless subwoofer, virtual surround effects and convenient TV connectivity for everyday entertainment.

The JBL Cinema SB560 is suited to viewers who want stronger bass without sacrificing dialogue clarity. Its 3.1 channel configuration includes a dedicated centre channel that helps separate voices from background music and sound effects. Dolby Audio adds a more engaging listening experience, while the wireless subwoofer delivers deeper bass for films and music. HDMI ARC simplifies connecting the soundbar to a television, and Bluetooth lets you stream music directly from a compatible phone or tablet. Its straightforward setup makes it a practical TV audio upgrade.

Specifications - Channels and output 3.1 channel, 250W maximum output - Audio technology Dolby Audio - Speaker setup Soundbar with dedicated centre channel and wireless 5.25-inch subwoofer - Dialogue features Dedicated centre channel for voice clarity - Connectivity HDMI ARC, optical input and Bluetooth - Additional features Wireless music streaming and wall mounting support Reasons to buy - Dedicated centre channel helps make dialogue clearer. - Wireless subwoofer adds depth to film soundtracks and music. Reason to avoid - Does not support Dolby Atmos. - Lacks Wi-Fi streaming and the advanced app features of premium JBL models.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Look for recent Amazon reviews covering dialogue clarity, bass performance, installation and connectivity. Feedback on the wireless subwoofer and everyday TV use can help establish whether it suits your listening preferences. Why choose this product? Choose the JBL Cinema SB560 if you want a 3.1 channel soundbar with a dedicated centre channel, Dolby Audio and a wireless subwoofer for films, television and music.

The Samsung HW-B45EF/XL is designed for people who want a simple upgrade over their television's built-in speakers, particularly for films, sports and music. Its 300W output and wireless subwoofer add bass, while Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X help create a more spacious listening experience. Adaptive Sound adjusts audio according to the content, and Voice Enhance Mode helps make dialogue clearer. HDMI ARC, optical input, Bluetooth and USB music playback offer convenient connectivity, while Bass Boost and Night Mode provide additional control over everyday listening.

Specifications - Channels and output 2.1 channel, 300W - Audio technology Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X - Speaker setup Soundbar with wireless subwoofer - Dialogue features Voice Enhance Mode and Adaptive Sound - Connectivity HDMI ARC, optical input, Bluetooth and USB music playback - Additional features Bass Boost, Game Mode and Night Mode Reasons to buy - 300W output and a wireless subwoofer provide stronger bass. - Adaptive Sound, Voice Enhance and Night Mode add useful listening options. Reason to avoid - No dedicated centre speaker for dialogue. - Does not include Wi-Fi connectivity or Dolby Atmos.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Check recent Amazon reviews for comments on bass, dialogue clarity, Bluetooth connectivity and ease of installation. These experiences can help you assess its performance with television programmes, films and music. Why choose this product? Choose the Samsung HW-B45EF/XL if you want a 300W soundbar with a wireless subwoofer, virtual surround sound and practical audio modes for everyday television viewing. Factors to consider when buying a soundbar with a wireless subwoofer Bass performance: Check whether the subwoofer delivers controlled, deep bass rather than overpowering dialogue or making music sound muddy.

Channel configuration: A 2.1 channel setup suits everyday entertainment, while a 3.1 system adds a dedicated centre channel for clearer dialogue.

Connectivity: Look for HDMI ARC or eARC, optical input and Bluetooth, depending on how you plan to connect your TV and other devices.

Subwoofer placement: Wireless connectivity reduces cable clutter, but the subwoofer still needs a power socket. Check that you have enough room to position it properly.

Sound modes and controls: Features such as dialogue enhancement, adjustable bass and night mode can help tailor the sound to films, music and late night viewing. Top 3 features of best soundbar

Soundbar Channels Output Audio technology Sony BRAVIA Theatre Bar 5 3.1 Not specified here Dolby Atmos, DTS:X Samsung HW-B650F/XL 3.1 370W Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X JBL Bar 500 MK2 5.1 750W Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual:X JBL Bar 2.1 Essential 2.1 440W Dolby Digital, JBL Surround Sound Sony HT-S400 2.1 330W Dolby Digital, S-Force PRO JBL Cinema SB560 3.1 250W Dolby Audio Samsung HW-B45EF/XL 2.1 300W Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X

FAQs What is a wireless subwoofer in a soundbar? It is a separate speaker that handles low frequencies and connects to the soundbar wirelessly instead of using an audio cable. Does a wireless subwoofer need a power socket? Yes, most wireless subwoofers require a separate power connection even though they receive audio wirelessly. Is a 2.1 or 3.1 channel soundbar better? A 2.1 system adds bass through a dedicated subwoofer, while a 3.1 system also includes a centre channel that can improve dialogue clarity. Can I connect a soundbar with a wireless subwoofer to any TV? Most can connect to compatible TVs through HDMI ARC, eARC or optical audio. Check the available ports on both devices before buying. Is a soundbar with a wireless subwoofer good for music? Yes, it can add depth to music playback, particularly in bass-heavy genres, provided the subwoofer is well balanced with the main soundbar.