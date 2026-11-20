Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha posted a tribute on Instagram. “We are so sad to hear the news about Fiona. Our family loved visiting her at the @cincinnatizoo,” they wrote.

The nine-year-old hippo became a sensation after her premature birth in 2017 and her fight for survival. Her death has left zoo visitors and fans heartbroken, with many sharing tributes on social media .

Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance , have paid tribute to Fiona, the beloved hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo, after she died on Thursday following complications from swallowing a visitor's hat.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval said on social media that the city was heartbroken. “Fiona was a symbol of perseverance and joy in Cincinnati. She brought smiles to so many faces, from kids to parents to visitors from around the world,” he said.

Cincinnati Bengals also shared their condolences. In a post on X, they called Fiona “The queen of the Queen City.”

Also read: Fiona the hippo receiving round-the-clock care after swallowing Cincinnati Zoo visitor's hat

People react on X Many users on X shared their sadness.

“Very sad news. Thank you, Fiona, for being such a beloved presence. Our hearts are with her keepers and fans,” one wrote.

Another wrote: “This just breaks my heart. Like so many, I have followed Fiona’s story from the beginning. I’m sure the staff did everything it could, you are in my prayers.”

One user wrote to the zoo’s staff: “Dear Cincinnati Zoo employees and volunteers, I am so very sorry for the loss of your (and our) beloved Fiona. Truly, she brought people together and her loss will be felt deeply by those of us who loved her. I can’t imagine what you are going through right now, but want to thank you for your wonderful care for this sweet little hippo who stole all of our hearts”

Some users were angry. “Extremely unfortunate and completely preventable in the first place. Do better people, this is the second time we’ve lost a Cincinnati animal icon due to careless parenting. RIP Fiona!” one wrote.

Another said: “Our zoo animals need to be protected from miscreants and irresponsible parents. What a terrible tragedy. I am devastated and enraged.”