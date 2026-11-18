Fiona, the Cincinnati Zoo's beloved hippopotamus who became an international celebrity after surviving a premature birth in 2017, is receiving round-the-clock veterinary care after swallowing a knit hat that accidentally landed in her enclosure. A 2020 photograph of Fiona, a Nile Hippopotamus, who is under medical observation after swallowing a hat (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The zoo said Fiona's veterinary team and hippo care staff are monitoring her closely and providing treatment to help her pass the foreign object safely.

“Her care team is cautiously optimistic that she will pass it and return to her usual self,” the zoo said in a statement on Monday. Fiona will remain off public display until her health improves.

How did the knit hat land in Fiona's enclosure? The incident happened nine days ago, after a visitor tossed a knit hat into the air near Fiona's habitat. The hat was caught by a ceiling fan, which flung it through a small opening above the enclosure's viewing windows, according to zoo spokesperson Michelle Curley.

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“We probably couldn’t make [it] happen again if we tried,” Curley told Axios, describing the incident as an accident.

Fiona initially appeared fine after swallowing the hat. However, zoo staff noticed that she began to lose appetite a few days ago.

The zoo initially said Fiona had received fluids and an enema to help move the object through her digestive system. She was also given anti-nausea medication and laxative-like supplements as part of her treatment.