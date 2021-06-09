Man proposes to partner as hippo named Fiona ‘watches.’ Pics go viral

We all love a good proposal story. But do you know what is even better? A proposal story involving an animal. Just like this video of a man proposing to his girlfriend in front of a hippopotamus named Fiona, a resident at Cincinnati Zoo.

The zoo shared about this sweet story on their official Twitter handle. “Special moments in Hippo Cove! She said YES and Fiona approved!” the zoo posted. Alongside, they also shared two images. One of the images shows the man down on one kproposing to his partner in front of Fiona’s enclosure. Wondering what the other image shows?

Take a look at the post:

Special moments in Hippo Cove! She said YES and Fiona approved! 💍 #TeamFiona pic.twitter.com/3OIlltjawc — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) June 8, 2021

Since being posted about a day ago, the share has gathered tons of reactions from people. It has also accumulated more than one thousand likes – and the numbers are only increasing. Many wished the couple a happy life together. Some also expressed their love for Fiona.

“Fiona says YES!! Gorgeous ring,” wrote a Twitter user. “Awesome, congratulations,” shared another. “This is so sweet,” said a third.

