e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Fiona the hippo takes special care of her home. Video is melting netizens’ hearts

Fiona the hippo takes special care of her home. Video is melting netizens’ hearts

The 3-year-old hippo can be seen licking the glass in the cutest way.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 21, 2020 13:59 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The clip shows Fiona inside her enclosure behind a glass wall.
The clip shows Fiona inside her enclosure behind a glass wall.(Instagram/@cincinnatizoo)
         

Videos shared by social media handles of zoos around the world are something that can easily make one smile. Be it penguins waddling around or a panda munching on its dinner, some of these clips can be beyond adorable. Adding to that treasure trove is this clip shared by Cincinnati Zoo’s official Instagram profile featuring their lovable resident hippo, Fiona. After watching this recording, you may wish you could go and cuddle the cute hippo.

The clip shows Fiona inside her enclosure behind a glass wall. The 3-year-old hippo can be seen licking the glass in the cutest way.

“Fiona keeping the glass clean so her fans can get good photos,” reads the funny caption alongside the clip. And we agree, a hippo as famous as Fiona does need to ensure that her fans get a good angle for taking her photos.

Take a look at the clip:

Posted on September 16, the clip has garnered over 34,780 views along with more than 11,000 likes. The comments section is flooded with heart emojis from Fiona fans. People also couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable hippo’s ‘thoughtful’ gesture.

Here’s how netizens reacted:

“Fiona is soo adorable!” gushed an Instagram user. “Aww. She is so thoughtful,” wrote another. “Precious girl, I just love her,” said a third.

What do you think of this adorable resident of Cincinnati zoo?

Also Read | Toddler meets Fiona the hippo, netizens can’t stop gushing at their adorable photo

tags
top news
Farm bills will empower farmers, says PM Modi amid opposition protests
Farm bills will empower farmers, says PM Modi amid opposition protests
8 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended over chaos on 2 farm bills: 10 points
8 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended over chaos on 2 farm bills: 10 points
10 killed in Bhiwandi house collapse, 4-yr-old among 19 survivors
10 killed in Bhiwandi house collapse, 4-yr-old among 19 survivors
PM Modi inaugurates highway projects, fibre scheme in Bihar
PM Modi inaugurates highway projects, fibre scheme in Bihar
In India-China military talks, 2 Indian lieutenant generals to hold fort
In India-China military talks, 2 Indian lieutenant generals to hold fort
‘If they stop being obsessed with me’: Kangana’s latest jibe at Sena govt
‘If they stop being obsessed with me’: Kangana’s latest jibe at Sena govt
Sehwag and Preity Zinta fuming after an umpiring howler in DC vs KXIP match
Sehwag and Preity Zinta fuming after an umpiring howler in DC vs KXIP match
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveAnurag KashyapIPL 2020Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 India TallyJEE 2020 admit cardRicha Chadha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In