ADVERTISEMENT
Toddler meets Fiona the hippo, netizens can’t stop gushing at their adorable photo

Shared on the Zoo's official Instagram profile, the photo shows Fiona and a little girl looking at each other.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 16, 2020 20:54 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Featuring one of the famous members of the zoo, Fiona the hippo and an adorable toddler, the photo is very cute.
Featuring one of the famous members of the zoo, Fiona the hippo and an adorable toddler, the photo is very cute.(Instagram/@cincinnatizoo)
         

Sometimes a picture can speak a thousand words and this photo shared by the Cincinnati Zoo, USA perfectly proves that. Featuring one of the famous members of the zoo, Fiona the hippo and an adorable toddler, the photo is something that will melt your heart.

Shared on the Zoo’s official Instagram profile, the photo shows Fiona and a little girl looking at each other. Both of their adorable reactions to each other make this a delightful picture.

“Two 3-year-olds. #TeamFiona,” reads the caption alongside the photo. Take a look at the post:

Posted on September 15, the post has garnered over 17,100 likes and lots of comments from netizens. While some showered their love with heart emojis, others couldn’t stop praising the cute picture.

Here’s how people reacted:

“So cute!” said an Instagram user. “Oh this is precious,” commented another. “Omg I love this!” exclaimed a third.

“Such innocence,” wrote a fourth.

What do you think of this post?

