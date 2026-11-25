Looking for a 43-inch TV under ₹35,000? This screen size can be a practical choice for bedrooms, compact living rooms and everyday entertainment without stretching your budget. With options across LED, QLED and 4K smart TVs, buyers can find models offering sharp visuals, streaming apps, multiple connectivity ports and sound features for watching films, sports, news and television shows. The right choice depends on your viewing habits, room size and preferred smart TV platform.

43 inch TV under ₹35000: Compare screen quality, sound output and smart features before making your choice. (AI Generated Image) more less

By Nivedita Mishra With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions. Read more Read less

A 43-inch TV in this price range can also offer features such as HDR support, Dolby Audio, voice controls and access to popular OTT apps, depending on the model. Before buying, check the display technology, refresh rate, HDMI connectivity, sound output and operating system. Comparing these specifications can help you choose a TV that balances picture quality, entertainment features and value for money.

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The Onida 43-inch QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Fire TV is designed for everyday entertainment, offering a combination of smart features and a large-screen viewing experience. Its 4K resolution supports detailed visuals, while the smart interface provides access to streaming apps and online content. Suitable for films, television shows, sports and casual gaming, this TV fits well in bedrooms and living rooms. Its connected features make switching between entertainment sources and streaming services convenient.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD Display QLED panel technology Screen Size 43-inch (108 cm) Refresh Rate 60Hz Sound Output Built-in speakers Reasons to Buy QLED display technology Fire TV interface Reasons to Avoid Standard refresh rate Basic audio performance

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers generally appreciate the picture quality, smart features, streaming convenience and value offered for everyday entertainment.

Why choose this product?

A 43-inch 4K QLED TV with Fire TV offers a connected viewing experience for everyday home entertainment.

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The VW SmartChoice Pro Series 43-inch 4K QLED Google TV is designed for home entertainment, combining a large screen with smart viewing features. Its 4K resolution supports detailed visuals, while the smart interface lets viewers access streaming platforms, online content and compatible apps. Suitable for watching films, sports, television shows and everyday programmes, this TV fits into compact living spaces and bedrooms, offering a connected viewing experience with convenient content access.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD Display QLED display technology Screen Size 43-inch (109 cm) Refresh Rate 60Hz Sound Output Built-in TV speakers Reasons to Buy QLED display technology Google TV interface Reasons to Avoid Standard refresh rate Basic speaker setup

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers generally value picture quality, streaming convenience, smart features and ease of use for everyday viewing.

Why choose this product?

A 43-inch 4K QLED Google TV offering smart entertainment features for films, sports and streaming.

The Xiaomi FX Pro 43-inch 4K QLED Smart TV is designed for home entertainment, bringing together a large display and connected viewing features. Its 4K resolution supports detailed visuals, while the smart interface provides access to streaming apps and online content. Suitable for watching films, sports, television shows and other programmes, this TV fits into bedrooms and living rooms. Its viewing features and smart functionality make it a practical choice for everyday entertainment.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra H Display QLED display technology Screen Size 43-inch (108 cm) Refresh Rate 60Hz Sound Output 30W box speakers Reasons to Buy 30W box speakers Fire TV interface Reasons to Avoid Standard refresh rate No premium audio system

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers generally appreciate picture quality, sound output, streaming features and ease of use for everyday entertainment.

Why choose this product?

A 43-inch 4K QLED TV with 30W speakers and Fire TV for a connected viewing experience.

The Hisense 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Hi-QLED Smart TV is designed for home entertainment, combining smart viewing features with a large screen. It supports detailed visuals for watching films, sports, television shows and online content. The smart interface provides access to streaming apps and digital entertainment, while its audio features complement everyday viewing. Suitable for bedrooms and living rooms, this TV offers a connected entertainment experience for households with varied viewing preferences.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD Display Hi-QLED display technology Screen Size 43-inch (108 cm) Refresh Rate 60Hz Sound Output 48W speaker output Reasons to Buy 48W speaker output Dolby Atmos support Reasons to Avoid Standard refresh rate VIDAA interface preference

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers may appreciate the picture quality, powerful audio output, smart features and sports viewing experience.

Why choose this product?

A 43-inch 4K Hi-QLED TV with 48W audio and smart features for immersive home entertainment.

The Philips 8100 Series 43-inch 4K QLED Google TV is designed for everyday home entertainment, offering a combination of smart features and detailed visuals. Its large screen is suited to watching films, sports, television shows and streaming content. The smart interface provides access to apps and online entertainment, making it convenient to switch between viewing options. Suitable for bedrooms and living rooms, this TV caters to households seeking a connected entertainment experience.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD Display QLED display technology Screen Size 43-inch (109 cm) Refresh Rate 60Hz Sound Output Built-in TV speakers Reasons to Buy QLED display technology Google TV interface Reasons to Avoid Standard refresh rate No external subwoofer

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers may appreciate the picture clarity, smart interface, streaming convenience and overall viewing experience.

Why choose this product?

A 43-inch 4K QLED Google TV offering smart entertainment, detailed visuals and convenient streaming access.

The TCL Smartchoice 43-inch 4K QLED Google TV is designed for everyday home entertainment, combining smart features with a detailed viewing experience. Its screen is suited to watching films, sports, television shows and streaming content. The smart interface provides access to online entertainment and compatible apps, while its connected features support varied viewing needs. Suitable for bedrooms and living rooms, this TV offers a convenient way to enjoy digital entertainment at home.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD Display QLED display technology Screen Size 43-inch (108 cm) Refresh Rate 60Hz Sound Output 30W speaker output Reasons to Buy Dolby Vision support Dolby Atmos support Reasons to Avoid Standard refresh rate No external subwoofer

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers may appreciate picture quality, sound features, streaming convenience and the TV's suitability for everyday entertainment.

Why choose this product?

A 43-inch 4K QLED Google TV with Dolby Vision and Atmos for an enhanced viewing experience.

The coocaa 43-inch Frameless QLED Ultra Smart Google TV is designed for everyday home entertainment, combining a large screen with smart viewing features. Its 4K viewing experience makes it suitable for watching films, sports, television shows and online content. The smart interface provides access to streaming apps and digital entertainment, while its frameless design complements modern interiors. Suitable for bedrooms and living rooms, this TV offers a convenient connected viewing experience for everyday use.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD Display QLED display technology Screen Size 43-inch (108 cm) Refresh Rate 60Hz (standard) Sound Output Built-in TV speakers Reasons to Buy Frameless screen design Google TV interface Reasons to Avoid Standard refresh rate Basic speaker performance

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers may appreciate the frameless design, picture quality, smart features and streaming convenience.

Why choose this product?

A 43-inch frameless QLED TV with Google TV for connected entertainment and a modern viewing setup.

The Lumio Vision 7 II 43-inch 4K QLED Google TV is designed for everyday home entertainment, offering a large screen and smart viewing features. Its 4K resolution supports detailed visuals for watching films, sports, television shows and online content. The smart interface provides access to streaming apps and digital entertainment, making it convenient to switch between viewing options. Suitable for bedrooms and living rooms, this TV offers a connected entertainment experience for modern households.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD Display QLED display technology Screen Size 43-inch (109 cm) Refresh Rate 60Hz Sound Output Built-in TV speakers Reasons to Buy QLED display technology Google TV interface Reasons to Avoid Standard refresh rate Basic speaker setup

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers may appreciate picture clarity, smart features, streaming convenience and its suitability for everyday entertainment.

Why choose this product?

A 43-inch 4K QLED Google TV offering detailed visuals and convenient access to streaming entertainment.

The Vu California 43-inch GloQLED Smart Google TV is designed for everyday home entertainment, combining a large screen with smart viewing features. Its 4K resolution supports detailed visuals for watching films, sports, television shows and online content. The smart interface provides access to streaming apps and digital entertainment, making it convenient to switch between viewing options. Suitable for bedrooms and living rooms, this TV offers a connected viewing experience for households with varied entertainment preferences.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD Display GloQLED display technology Screen Size 43-inch (108 cm) Refresh Rate 60Hz Sound Output Built-in TV speakers Reasons to Buy GloQLED display technology Google TV interface Reasons to Avoid Standard refresh rate Basic speaker setup

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers may appreciate picture clarity, smart features, streaming convenience and the TV's suitability for everyday viewing.

Why choose this product?

A 43-inch 4K GloQLED Google TV offering smart connectivity and detailed visuals for home entertainment.

The VZY by Dish TV 43-inch 4K QLED Smart TV is designed for home entertainment, combining smart viewing features with access to digital content. Its 4K resolution supports detailed visuals for watching films, sports, television shows and online programmes. The TV brings together streaming services and regular television viewing, making it suitable for varied entertainment preferences. With its large screen and connected features, it fits well into bedrooms and living rooms for everyday use.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD Display QLED display technology Screen Size 43-inch (108 cm) Refresh Rate 60Hz Sound Output 30W speaker output Reasons to Buy 200+ DTH channels 18+ OTT subscriptions Reasons to Avoid Standard refresh rate Subscription renewal costs

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers may appreciate bundled entertainment, channel variety, streaming access and the convenience of an integrated TV experience.

Why choose this product?

A 43-inch 4K QLED TV with bundled DTH channels and OTT subscriptions for varied home entertainment.

Is a 43-inch TV a good size?

Yes, a 43-inch TV suits bedrooms and compact living rooms, offering comfortable viewing, immersive entertainment and a balance between space and screen size.

How big is a 43-inch TV?

A 43-inch TV measures diagonally across the screen, with a typical width of 37.5 inches and height of 21.1 inches.

Which is better, a 40 or 43-inch TV?

A 43-inch TV offers a larger viewing area for films and sports, while a 40-inch TV suits smaller rooms and spaces.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing 43 inch TV under ₹ 35000:

Display technology: Check whether the TV uses LED, QLED or another panel technology to suit your viewing preferences.

Resolution: Choose 4K Ultra HD for sharper visuals, especially when watching films, sports and streaming content.

Refresh rate: Consider the refresh rate for smoother motion during sports broadcasts, action scenes and gaming.

Sound output: Check speaker wattage and audio support to understand whether external speakers may be needed.

Smart operating system: Compare Google TV, Fire TV and other platforms for app availability and ease of navigation.

Connectivity: Look for HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support to connect consoles, soundbars and other devices.

3 best features of 43 inch TV under ₹ 35000:

Product Operating System Connectivity Smart Features Onida 43-inch QLED 4K Smart TV Q43UFD Fire TV Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB Alexa, OTT apps VW SmartChoice Pro 43-inch QLED Google TV VW43GQ2 Google TV Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB Google Assistant, Chromecast Xiaomi FX Pro 43-inch 4K QLED L43MB-FPIN Fire TV Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB HDR10+, Filmmaker Mode Hisense 43-inch Hi-QLED 4K TV 43E75Q VIDAA Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB Cricket Mode, Dolby Atmos Philips 8100 Series 43-inch QLED TV 43PQT8100/94 Google TV Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB Google Assistant, OTT apps TCL Smartchoice 43-inch QLED TV 43T6D Google TV Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB Dolby Vision, Game Master coocaa 43-inch Frameless QLED TV 43Y74 Pro Google TV Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB Frameless design, OTT apps Lumio Vision 7 II 43-inch QLED TV FTW1-ADSK Google TV Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB Google Assistant, OTT apps Vu California 43-inch GloQLED TV VuGLOQLEDDV Google TV Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB GloQLED display, OTT apps VZY by Dish TV 43-inch QLED TV A43UHQG5X Smart TV OS Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB 200+ DTH channels, 18+ OTTs

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FAQs about 43-inch TVs under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>35,000 Is a 43-inch TV suitable for a living room? Yes, a 43-inch TV suits compact living rooms and bedrooms, offering comfortable viewing without occupying too much space.

Can I get a 4K TV under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>35,000? Yes, several 43-inch 4K smart TVs are available under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>35,000, including QLED models with streaming features.

Which is better, QLED or LED in a 43-inch TV? QLED TVs generally offer richer colours and improved brightness compared with conventional LED TVs, depending on the panel.

Which operating system is best for a 43-inch smart TV? Google TV and Fire TV offer popular streaming apps, voice controls and user-friendly interfaces for everyday entertainment.

What should I check before buying a 43-inch TV? Compare resolution, display technology, refresh rate, sound output, connectivity, operating system and warranty before making a purchase.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.