When buying a 4K TV, screen resolution is only one factor to consider. Display technology plays an important role in picture quality, with LED, QLED and OLED panels offering different viewing experiences. Check the refresh rate for smoother motion, particularly when watching sports or playing games. HDR support can also improve contrast, brightness and colour details.

Understand what matters when choosing a 4K TV for your home. (AI generated image)

By Nivedita Mishra With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions. Read more Read less

Next, consider sound quality, as built-in speakers can vary across models. Check the smart TV operating system for app availability and ease of navigation. Finally, look at connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support. These features can help you choose a television suited to your entertainment needs.

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The LG 55-inch NANO 4K UHD Smart TV is designed to enhance everyday home entertainment. Its α7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 and Nano Detail Enhancer help improve picture clarity, contrast and depth. The webOS 26 interface provides access to streaming services and personalised features. HDR10 Pro supports enhanced picture details, while Dolby Atmos and AI Sound Pro improve the audio experience. Multiple connectivity options support different entertainment devices.

Specifications Picture Quality 3840 x 2160 pixels Display Technology Direct LED backlighting Refresh Rate 60Hz native refresh rate HDR Support HDR10 Pro and HLG Sound Quality 20W Dolby Atmos speakers Reasons to Buy α7 AI Processor webOS 26 interface Reasons to Avoid No 120Hz refresh rate Magic Remote sold separately

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on picture clarity, sound quality and smart TV performance.

Why choose this product?

Its 4K resolution, AI picture processing and Dolby Atmos support offer versatile home entertainment.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Onida 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is designed for everyday home entertainment. Its 4K resolution delivers detailed visuals, while HDR support helps improve picture contrast and colour reproduction. The built-in Fire TV interface provides access to popular streaming applications and entertainment options. Dolby Audio enhances the listening experience, while multiple connectivity options allow users to connect external devices. Its smart features make it suitable for movies, shows and everyday viewing.

Specifications Picture Quality 3840 x 2160 pixels Display Technology Direct LED display panel Refresh Rate 60Hz native refresh rate HDR Support HDR10 format support Sound Quality 20W Dolby Audio speakers Reasons to Buy Built-in Fire TV 4K Ultra HD resolution Reasons to Avoid No QLED display Standard 60Hz refresh rate

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on picture clarity, sound quality and Fire TV performance.

Why choose this product?

Its 4K resolution, HDR10 support and built-in Fire TV offer convenient everyday entertainment.

The Xiaomi 43-inch FX Pro QLED Smart TV is designed to enhance everyday home entertainment. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution and Quantum Dot display deliver detailed visuals with vibrant colours. HDR10+ support helps improve contrast, while Filmmaker Mode offers a more natural viewing experience. The built-in Fire TV interface provides access to popular streaming applications. Its 30W speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS technologies add to the overall entertainment experience.

Specifications Picture Quality 3840 x 2160 pixels Display Technology Quantum Dot QLED panel Refresh Rate 60Hz native refresh rate HDR Support HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG Sound Quality 30W Dolby Audio speakers Reasons to Buy Quantum Dot display Built-in Fire TV Reasons to Avoid No Dolby Vision support Standard 60Hz refresh rate

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its picture clarity, vibrant colours, sound output and convenient Fire TV interface.

Why choose this product?

Its QLED display, HDR10+ support and 30W speakers offer an engaging home entertainment experience.

The Hisense 43-inch Hi-QLED Smart TV is designed to enhance everyday home entertainment. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution delivers detailed visuals, while Quantum Dot technology produces vibrant colours. HDR10+ support helps improve contrast and picture details. The VIDAA operating system provides access to popular streaming applications. Its 48W speaker system with Dolby Atmos enhances audio output, while Cricket Mode and dedicated gaming features add versatility for different entertainment preferences.

Specifications Picture Quality 3840 x 2160 pixels Display Technology Quantum Dot QLED panel Refresh Rate 60Hz native refresh rate HDR Support HDR10+ and Dolby Vision Sound Quality 48W Dolby Atmos speakers Reasons to Buy Powerful 48W speakers Dedicated Cricket Mode Reasons to Avoid Standard 60Hz refresh rate VIDAA app ecosystem

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its picture clarity, powerful speakers, colour reproduction and overall entertainment performance.

Why choose this product?

Its QLED display, 48W speakers and Dolby Atmos support offer an engaging viewing experience.

The Sony 43-inch BRAVIA 2 II Smart LED TV is designed for everyday home entertainment. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution delivers detailed visuals, while the 4K X-Reality PRO processor enhances picture clarity. Google TV provides access to popular streaming applications and entertainment options. HDR support helps improve picture details, while Dolby Atmos and DTS:X technologies enhance the audio experience. Its multiple connectivity options make it suitable for different entertainment setups.

Specifications Picture Quality 3840 x 2160 pixels Display Technology Direct LED LCD panel Refresh Rate 50 Hz native refresh HDR Support HDR10 and HLG support Sound Quality 20W Dolby Atmos speakers Reasons to Buy 4K X-Reality PRO Google TV interface Reasons to Avoid No variable refresh rate Standard 50 Hz panel

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on picture clarity, sound quality and Google TV performance.

Why choose this product?

Its 4K resolution, Dolby Atmos support and Google TV offer a versatile home entertainment experience

The Samsung 55-inch Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV is designed to enhance everyday home entertainment. Its Crystal Processor 4K helps improve picture clarity, while 4K Upscaling enhances lower-resolution content. HDR10+ support delivers improved contrast and picture details. The Tizen operating system provides access to streaming applications and smart features. Its 30W speakers with Object Tracking Sound Lite offer an immersive audio experience, while Vision AI adds convenience to everyday viewing.

Specifications Picture Quality 3840 x 2160 pixels Display Technology Crystal UHD LED panel Refresh Rate 60Hz Motion Xcelerator HDR Support HDR10+ format support Sound Quality 30W Object Tracking Sound Reasons to Buy Crystal Processor 4K Seven-year OS upgrades Reasons to Avoid No Dolby Vision support Single USB port

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on picture quality, sound output and Tizen smart TV performance.

Why choose this product?

Its 4K upscaling, HDR10+ support and 30W audio offer versatile everyday entertainment.

The Philips 43-inch 8100 Series QLED TV combines 4K resolution with Google TV for everyday home entertainment. Its QLED display is designed to deliver vibrant colours, while support for Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG enhances compatible content. Google TV brings streaming apps and recommendations together, with voice control through Google Assistant. Dolby Atmos audio adds a cinematic dimension to daily viewing, making this television suitable for films, shows and sports.

Specifications Picture Quality 3840 x 2160 resolution Display Technology 4K UHD QLED panel Refresh Rate 120Hz HSR motion rate* HDR Support Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG Sound Quality 24W Dolby Atmos output Reasons to Buy 4K QLED picture quality Google TV interface Reasons to Avoid Native refresh rate unspecified Peak brightness not listed

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on picture quality, sound and smart TV performance.

Why choose this product?

Its QLED display, Dolby Vision support and Google TV offer versatile home entertainment.

The VW 43-inch SmartChoice Pro Series QLED TV combines 4K resolution with Google TV for everyday entertainment. Its QLED panel supports a wide colour gamut and HDR formats to enhance picture details. The smart interface provides access to streaming applications, content recommendations and voice assistance. With Dolby Audio and powerful speakers, it is designed to complement films, shows and sports. Multiple connectivity options make it convenient to connect external devices.

Specifications Picture Quality 3840 x 2160 resolution Display Technology 4K UHD QLED panel Refresh Rate 60Hz native refresh rate HDR Support HDR10+, HLG support Sound Quality 50W Dolby Audio output Reasons to Buy 4K QLED display Google TV interface Reasons to Avoid No Dolby Vision support Native refresh rate limited

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Amazon lists a 4.0-star rating from 2,804 reviews; check recent feedback for detailed opinions.

Why choose this product?

Its QLED display, 50W audio and Google TV offer a feature-rich entertainment experience.

The Acer 43-inch Ultra I Series 4K Smart LED TV brings together high-resolution viewing and Google TV features for everyday entertainment. Its LED display supports HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, to enhance contrast and picture details in compatible content. Google TV provides access to popular streaming apps, personalised recommendations and voice assistance. Dolby Atmos audio adds depth to supported soundtracks, while multiple connectivity options let you connect external devices easily.

Specifications Picture Quality 3840 x 2160 resolution Display Technology 4K UHD LED panel Refresh Rate 60Hz native refresh rate HDR Support HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG Sound Quality 30W Dolby Atmos output Reasons to Buy 4K Dolby Vision support Google TV interface Reasons to Avoid 60Hz refresh rate HDMI 1.4 connectivity

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on picture quality, sound output and smart features.

Why choose this product?

Its 4K resolution, Dolby Vision support and Google TV offer versatile everyday entertainment.

The TCL 55-inch SmartChoice QLED TV combines 4K resolution with Google TV for everyday home entertainment. Its QLED display and AiPQ picture processing are designed to enhance colour, contrast and clarity. Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support improve compatible content, while Dolby Atmos audio adds depth to sound. Google TV brings streaming apps and voice assistance together, and Game Master features provide settings for a more responsive gaming experience at home.

Specifications Picture Quality 3840 x 2160 pixels Display Technology QLED HVA panel Refresh Rate 60Hz native refresh rate HDR Support Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HLG Sound Quality 30W Dolby Atmos speakers Reasons to Buy Dolby Vision and HDR10+ Google TV with Game Master Reasons to Avoid Limited 60Hz refresh rate Single USB port

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on picture quality, sound and Google TV performance.

Why choose this product?

Its QLED display, HDR formats, Dolby Atmos and Game Master features support varied entertainment needs.

What does 4K mean on a TV?

4K refers to a screen resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, offering four times the detail of Full HD.

Which is better, 4K or QLED TV?

They are different features: 4K describes resolution, while QLED describes display technology. A QLED TV can also offer 4K resolution.

Why are 4K TVs so cheap?

Lower manufacturing costs, wider availability, competition and affordable display technology have made 4K TVs more accessible to buyers.

Factors to keep in mind while buying 4K TV:

Screen size: Choose a screen size that suits your room dimensions and viewing distance.

Display technology: Compare LED, QLED and OLED panels based on picture quality, colour reproduction and budget.

HDR support: Check for formats such as HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision for improved contrast and colour details.

Refresh rate: Consider a higher refresh rate for smoother sports viewing and gaming.

Sound quality: Check speaker output and audio technologies such as Dolby Atmos.

Smart TV features: Look for an easy-to-use operating system with popular streaming apps.

Connectivity: Check HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth options for connecting external devices.

Warranty: Review the warranty coverage and after-sales service before making a purchase.

3 best features of 4k TVs:

Product Smart Features Connectivity Options Voice Assistance LG NU87 AI Series 55-inch Nano 4K TV webOS, AI features, voice control HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Google Assistant, Alexa Onida 43-inch 4K Smart LED TV Fire TV, Alexa integration HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi Alexa Xiaomi FX Pro 43-inch QLED TV Fire TV, Filmmaker Mode HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Alexa Hisense E75Q 43-inch Hi-QLED TV VIDAA OS, Cricket Mode HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth VIDAA Voice Sony BRAVIA 2M2 43-inch 4K TV Google TV, Chromecast HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Google Assistant Samsung Crystal UHD 55-inch 4K TV Tizen OS, Vision AI 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Bixby, Alexa Philips 8100 Series 43-inch QLED TV Google TV, Chromecast HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Google Assistant VW SmartChoice Pro 43-inch QLED TV Google TV, Chromecast HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Google Assistant Acer Ultra I Series 43-inch 4K TV Google TV, Chromecast HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Google Assistant TCL T6D 55-inch QLED TV Google TV, Game Master HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Google Assistant

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FAQs about buying a 4K TV What is 4K resolution in a TV? 4K resolution offers 3840 x 2160 pixels, delivering four times the detail of Full HD.

Is QLED better than LED? QLED TVs generally offer richer colours and improved brightness compared with conventional LED TVs.

Which smart TV operating system is better? Google TV, Fire TV, webOS, Tizen and VIDAA offer different interfaces, apps and features. Choose one that suits your preferences.

Does a 4K TV need Dolby Vision? No, but Dolby Vision can improve contrast, brightness and colour details in compatible content.

What connectivity options should I check before buying a 4K TV? Check HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity to connect gaming consoles, soundbars and other devices

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.