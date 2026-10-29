6 Apple deals I recommend everyone during Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026

Apple products are known for their premium features, long-term software support and integration across devices, but their prices can make them a significant investment. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 offers shoppers an opportunity to explore deals on select Apple products, including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks and other devices, depending on availability.

Apple deals you'll regret missing out on. (AI Generated)

By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less

If you have been planning to upgrade your smartphone, buy a tablet for entertainment and work, or invest in a laptop, the sale is worth checking for discounts and additional bank offers. However, the most attractive deal is not always the one with the biggest advertised discount. The final price, storage variant, exchange value, bank eligibility and product availability can all affect how much you actually save.

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We have picked six Apple deals to look out for during Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026, focusing on the products and offers worth considering before you make a purchase. Check the latest listed prices and offer terms before placing your order

The Apple Watch Series 11 is worth considering during Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 if you want a smartwatch that complements your iPhone. Its health features include ECG, blood oxygen monitoring, sleep tracking and hypertension notifications, while GPS, workout tracking and safety alerts make it useful for everyday fitness.

You can also take calls and receive notifications from your wrist. SBI cardholders can get an additional ₹2,500 off, subject to applicable terms, making this a good time to check the final checkout price. Moreover, there are offers on Axis Bank and HDFC Bank credit and debit cards too.

Specifications Display 46mm touchscreen Processor Apple S10 dual-core chip Operating system watchOS 26 Battery life Up to 24 hours Water resistance 50 metres

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Apple Watch SE 3 is a practical entry point into the Apple Watch ecosystem, especially if you use an iPhone and want fitness tracking, notifications and calling features without spending on a higher-end model. It tracks heart rate, sleep and workouts, while features such as Crash Detection, Fall Detection and Emergency SOS add useful safety support.

Grab it at a 13% discount with additional ₹2000 off using SBI credit card. More EMI, credit and debit card bank offers are available.

Specifications Display 1.73-inch Retina OLED Processor Apple S10 dual-core chip Operating system watchOS 26 Battery life Up to 18 hours Water resistance 50 metres

Apple’s MacBook Air (M5, 2026) is a useful upgrade for students and professionals who need a lightweight laptop for productivity, creative work and multitasking. The 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, 16GB unified memory and 512GB SSD suit working across apps, while iPhone Mirroring helps it fit into an Apple setup.

It is listed at ₹1,33,990, down from ₹1,49,900. SBI and Flipkart Axis Bank offers may unlock additional savings of up to ₹10,500, alongside EMI benefits; check terms at checkout.

Specifications Display 13.6-inch Liquid Retina (2560 × 1664 pixels) Processor Apple M5, 10-core Memory 16GB unified memory Storage 512GB SSD Weight 1.24kg

Apple’s AirTag (2nd generation) is a useful buy for iPhone users who often misplace keys, bags or luggage. It works with Apple’s Find My app, while Precision Finding on compatible iPhones and Apple Watches can guide you to an item from up to 50% farther away than before.

Its upgraded speaker is also 50% louder, making misplaced belongings easier to locate nearby. With a 24% discount, it is an affordable add-on for an Apple setup.

Specifications Tracking app Apple Find My Precision Finding Up to 50% greater range than the previous generation Speaker 50% louder than the previous generation Battery Replaceable CR2032 coin cell, lasts over a year Water and dust resistance IP67

Apple AirPods 5 are a good fit for iPhone users who want open-ear earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio and Personalised Spatial Audio. They also support Live Translation on compatible Apple Intelligence-enabled devices, making them useful for travel. The 22-hour battery figure corresponds to the AirPods 5 with Wireless Charging Case.

Specifications Audio features Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio and Personalised Spatial Audio Battery life Up to 22 hours with charging case and ANC Playback time Up to 5 hours per charge with ANC Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 Charging USB-C, Apple Watch charger and Qi-compatible wireless chargers

The Apple Magic Mouse is a useful accessory for MacBook users who want a minimalist wireless setup with intuitive touch gestures. Its Multi-Touch surface lets you swipe between webpages and scroll through documents, while automatic pairing makes it convenient to use with a Mac. The built-in rechargeable battery lasts about a month or more per charge. Grab it at a 26% discount on Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026.

Specifications Connectivity Bluetooth Controls Multi-Touch gesture surface Charging USB-C Battery life About a month or more Weight 99g

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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.