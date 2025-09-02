A New iPhone Is Coming. Should You Upgrade or Just Fix Your Old One?

When the scent of pumpkin spice lattes starts to fill the air, I know it’s time for those texts from friends and family: “Should I get the new iPhone?”

My answer? Ehh, probably not. Temptation to upgrade will be high after Apple’s Sept. 9 launch event. And there are very good reasons to buy the new model. But just because your oldie but goody suffers from sluggish performance, short battery life or a cracked touch screen, it isn’t doomed to become e-waste.

By spending a little on repairs, you could save hundreds of dollars and extend your current iPhone’s life by a year or more. Plus, it’s worth waiting for the imminent iOS 26 software update, which will add new tricks to recent older hardware—at no additional cost.

Upgrade, update or repair?

That all depends on your model and its condition. Is your current iPhone…

…more than six years old? Upgrade. Apple supports iPhones with new software updates for about seven years. The version of iOS expected next month doesn’t support iPhone XS, XS Max or XR, or any earlier models. These updates include crucial security fixes, and outdated software can put your data at risk, so yes, you’ll need new hardware.

…a 2019 or newer model? Update. iOS 26 comes with a live translator, spam-call screener and other helpful new capabilities, though the “liquid glass” redesign will require some adjustment.

A note: Even if your model is compatible with iOS 26, some tricks are only available in the newest iPhones. Apple Intelligence, which includes access to ChatGPT via Siri and Genmoji, only works on iPhone 15 Pro, all of the iPhone 16 models (including the 16e) and of course the iPhones Apple is about to announce.

…feeling slow? Or short on battery life? Repair. A battery replacement can help with performance and battery life. As your iPhone’s battery ages, the device is designed to draw less power, which means occasional unexpected shutdowns.

Go to Settings > Battery > Battery Health. If the capacity is below 80%, you should replace your battery. That should cost $99 or less, depending on the model.

If your battery is above 80%, go to Settings > General > iPhone Storage. Deleting unused apps or uploading photos to the cloud can help with speed too.

Here are two different iPhones’ battery-capacity settings—a newer healthy one and an older one in need of service. (The actual page depends on iOS version and phone model.)

…cracked? Repair. The cost depends on your model and the damage.

Apple’s online tool can spit out an estimate for an Apple Store screen swap, which generally runs between $199 and $379. You typically make an appointment and then wait about 30 minutes.

Independent shops can offer you a lower price for a third-party aftermarket part, but quality can vary. While iPhones now have OLED screens, you can go cheap and replace yours with an LCD screen. But they don’t look as good and can cause rapid battery drain, said Jessa Jones, owner of iPad Rehab Microsoldering, a mobile-device repair and data recovery shop in Honeoye Falls, N.Y.

If you’re given the option, go for a “soft” OLED screen for the best combination of sharpness and durability.

Broken back glass is trickier. Apple charges between $199 and $499 for this repair. Jones said it often requires swapping the whole external housing to preserve water-resistance.

Cameras are one of the simplest repairs, Jones said. She replaced two different camera lenses on her iPhone 12 Pro, and the raw materials only cost her $1.43. Through Apple, this repair costs between $169 and $249. Jones’s shop charges $50 plus tax for a repair with aftermarket parts.

…not working properly? Repair or replace. Start with an Apple Store consultation. Issues such as water damage or a faulty charging port need a deeper assessment. For these trickier cases, Apple may recommend paying for a replacement phone. In that event, if you don’t have AppleCare, it might be better to buy one of the latest iPhones instead.

A local, independent shop might have more creative solutions. “For water damage, we’d tear down the entire phone, remove everything, and let it sit in a dehumidifier for a little while,” said Alex Hausfeld, a franchise consultant and former technician at uBreakiFix, which has over 680 repair locations.

Apple Store vs. repair shop vs. DIY

If you live near an Apple Store or an Apple-authorized service provider, a repair is straightforward. You can make an online reservation for in-person support, and often the repair can happen while you wait.

If you’re far from a store, Apple’s mail-in option can take up to nine business days, round trip.

There are also DIY kits from Apple, iFixit and others—a route for savvy tinkerers only, warned Jones. “Taking off a screen used to be like shucking an oyster. But they have become thinner and thinner. They’re easy to break, and really expensive.”

A local repair shop can be more convenient and affordable than either of those options. But because quality varies, uBreakiFix’s Hausfeld suggests vetting the technician with these questions:

• Is the replacement a genuine original manufacturer or aftermarket option? If it’s the latter, ask about potential impacts to performance.

• After the repair, how will the water-resistance and durability of the phone change?

• What warranty do you offer for replacement parts? Many shops should guarantee their parts for at least six months; uBreakiFix has a one-year warranty.

This year, your best iPhone upgrade might be a fresh battery, a clean screen and some new software tricks. Plus, the extra cash you get to keep in your pocket.

Write to Nicole Nguyen at nicole.nguyen@wsj.com