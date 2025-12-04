Aadhaar holders can soon update address and mobile online, no centre visit needed

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) will soon allow Aadhaar users to update their residential address and mobile number directly from home through the official Aadhaar app. The move aims to remove the need for in-person visits to enrolment centres, which currently involve paperwork, long queues, and waiting times. Aadhaar users will soon be able to update their address and mobile number from home using the official app.

Currently, any change to key Aadhaar details, such as mobile number or address, requires a visit to an Aadhaar centre for verification. This process has been challenging for senior citizens, people with disabilities, and residents of remote or rural areas with limited access to enrolment centres. UIDAI’s new online update system is intended to make the process faster, simpler, and more accessible.

Digital Verification via Aadhaar App

UIDAI confirmed the upcoming features in posts on X, stating that both mobile and address updates will be possible using digital authentication within the Aadhaar app. The authority explained that users will be able to update their address from home without visiting a centre. Earlier, UIDAI also highlighted that mobile number updates will use OTP verification and face authentication to securely verify a user’s identity.

How the Update Process Will Work

The new system will include a two-step verification process. First, users will receive a one-time password (OTP) on their existing or new mobile number. Next, they must complete face authentication through the app, which will digitally match their live facial data with Aadhaar records. This approach eliminates the need for physical documents while maintaining security.

Users will enter their Aadhaar number, choose their preferred language, verify the OTP, and complete face authentication. They will also create a six-digit security PIN to lock their Aadhaar profile in the app for added protection.

While the features are not yet live, UIDAI has urged users to download the Aadhaar app on Android or iOS in preparation for the update. The authority confirmed the digital update feature will be available soon and advised users to follow official announcements for rollout details and instructions.