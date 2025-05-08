AirPods Pro 3 vs AirPods Pro 2: 3 reasons why you shouldn’t wait

Apple is expected to introduce a new generation of AirPods Pro alongside the iPhone 17 series in September. While it recently upgraded AirPods Pro 2 with new capabilities and a USB-C port, rumours suggest greater upgrades for the upcoming model. However, is it worth the wait considering the AirPods Pro 2's current offering and new features that are planned to be showcased at WWDC 2025 in June? Well, we have found three reasons why you should not wait for AirPods Pro 3, and get similar features with the current AirPods Pro model at a much lower price. Therefore, know why you should not have high hopes for AirPods Pro 3, and why it may not be a reasonable buy. Know why you should get AirPods Pro 2 instead of waiting for AirPods Pro 3.(Frederic J. Brown/AFP)

Also read: Apple AirPods to soon get live translation feature in upcoming iOS 19 update: Report

AirPods Pro 3 launch: 3 reasons to skip

AirPods Pro 2 continuously upgrading: Last year, Apple upgraded the AirPods Pro 2 with a software update, bringing FDA-approved and medically graded hearing protection mode and hearing aids. Additionally, the AirPods are also slated to get new features at the upcoming WWDC event, such as live translation. Therefore, the AirPods Pro 2 is constantly evolving despite being an older generation model. AirPods Pro 2 has a USB-C charging port: During the AirPods Pro 2 launch in 2022, it featured a Lightning charging port. However, in 2023, Apple upgraded the AirPods Pro 2 with a USB-C charging case. Therefore, charging will also not be a problem if you already have an iPhone 15 or later models, and other latest Apple devices. AirPods Pro 2 is value for money: During launch, the AirPods Pro 2 were launched at Rs.24900 in India. However, buyers can get it for a cheaper price on e-commerce platforms with deals and discounts. Additionally, there are also speculations over a price hike for AirPods Pro 3.

Also read: Apple AirPods with cameras under works, to offer enhanced AI features and spatial audio

Therefore, considering these three reasons, the AirPods Pro 2 are not a bad option, since they offer all the latest features and more are expected to come with a software update. Therefore, before making plans to buy AirPods Pro 3, you may want to consider AirPods Pro 2 for a lesser price. Additionally, it is also crucial to note that the AirPods Pro 3 launch for September is based on speculation, and the plan could change in future. Therefore, there are still chances for a delay in launch.