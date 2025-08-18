Airtel is offering free Apple Music to these users: Here’s how to check

Bharti Airtel is expanding its digital service offerings in India, with reports suggesting that prepaid customers are now getting free access to Apple Music. Until now, the partnership with Apple was limited to postpaid and broadband users, but the latest move appears to extend the benefit to Airtel’s massive prepaid base. The development follows Airtel’s recent tie-up with Perplexity AI, where it began offering complimentary access to the premium Perplexity Pro plan. Airtel is now providing prepaid customers with free Apple Music (AI generated)

According to a report by Telecom Talk, some prepaid customers have spotted the Apple Music benefit inside the Airtel Thanks app. The banner indicates that subscribers can use the service at no extra cost for up to six months, after which the subscription will auto-renew at Rs. 119 per month. Airtel has not issued an official announcement, so the eligibility criteria are still unclear. However, the fact that the benefit was visible on a non-unlimited 5G plan suggests it may not be restricted to only high-value recharges.

This expansion reflects Airtel’s broader bundling strategy, which combines telecom services with premium content and digital platforms. In February 2025, Airtel began offering Apple TV+ and Apple Music to broadband and postpaid users, and the same perks now seem to be making their way to prepaid plans. Beyond Apple, the company has also introduced new recharge packs with subscriptions to more than 25 OTT platforms, including Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLIV, Lionsgate Play, and regional platforms such as Hoichoi, SunNxt, and Aha.

For example, Airtel’s Rs. 279 prepaid plan provides one-month validity with bundled access to Netflix Basic, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, and Airtel Xstream Play Premium. The operator claims that the combined value of the subscriptions is worth Rs. 750. For heavy data users, the Rs. 598 plan includes unlimited 5G data, unlimited calls, and OTT subscriptions with 28 days validity, while the Rs. 1,729 plan offers similar benefits with 84 days validity.

Alongside entertainment, Airtel is also pushing into productivity services. In July 2025, it announced complimentary access to Perplexity Pro, a premium AI service worth nearly Rs. 17,000 per year. This package includes advanced AI models, file uploads, and image generation, signalling Airtel’s intention to go beyond traditional streaming bundles.

If rolled out widely, the Apple Music offer could be a strong incentive for prepaid customers, especially those who rely on free or ad-supported music apps. A six-month trial of Apple Music may not only enhance the value of prepaid plans but also help Apple grow its paid subscriber base once the trial ends. Customers can check the Airtel Thanks app to see if the benefit is live for their number.