Amazon early deals: Save up to 70% on popular brand’s headphones and TWS earbuds

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Amazon has kicked off early deals ahead of its Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, which begins on September 23. The platform is offering discounts on a wide range of products, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, home appliances, and fashion items. Mobile accessories are seeing heavy price cuts, with some items discounted by up to 80 percent. However, if you’re looking for a good pair of headphones or TWS earbuds, then you can now take advantage of these pre-sale offers to grab popular headphones and earbuds at lower prices. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: grab Sony, boAt, and JBL headphones and TWS earbuds at huge discounts.(Pexels)

Several brands, including Sony, boAt, JBL, Sennheiser, and OnePlus, have listed both their latest and recent flagship audio devices at reduced rates. You can also take advantage of additional savings via SBI credit card purchases, EMI transactions, and ICICI Amazon Pay credit card offers. No-cost EMI options are available on select products, alongside coupon-based discounts.

Headphones and Earbuds Deals You Can Check Out

Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

Sony’s WH-CH720N headphones are now available for Rs. 7,990, down from Rs. 14,990. They offer beamforming microphones for clear calls, adaptive sound control, and multipoint connectivity for two Bluetooth devices simultaneously. Noise cancellation and a 50-hour battery life make them suitable for work and everyday use. Quick charge provides one hour of playback after just three minutes.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro are priced at Rs. 2,399, giving you a huge 35% discount. These earbuds feature 12.4 mm drivers with active noise cancellation up to 49dB. Triple microphones ensure precise call quality, while Dual Connection and Google Fast Pair allow linking with two devices at once. The battery lasts up to 44 hours without ANC, and low-latency audio supports gaming.

boAt Rockerz 421 Bluetooth Headphones

boAt’s Rockerz 421, now available at a discounted price of Rs. 1,119, offers music playback and call clarity. ENx technology ensures smooth call quality, and Bluetooth 5.4 provides lag-free connectivity. 40 mm drivers deliver deep bass, while the battery supports up to 40 hours of continuous music.

JBL Live Pro 2 TWS Earbuds

JBL Live Pro 2 earbuds are listed at Rs. 6,999, with a 59% discount. They feature adaptive noise cancellation, six beamforming microphones for clear calls, and VoiceAware technology. The earbuds support voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free control.

Sennheiser Accentum Wireless Headphones

Sennheiser Accentum over-ear headphones cost Rs. 8,990, a 40% discount from the regular price. They include hybrid noise cancellation, dual beamforming microphones, and high-resolution sound through a premium transducer system. The battery lasts up to 50 hours, and the Sennheiser Smart Control app allows EQ and sound mode customisation.