Flipkart, Amazon early deals on iPhones: Where to find the biggest discounts

Apple’s iPhones often become the highlight of festive sales in India, and this year is no different. Both Flipkart and Amazon have rolled out heavy discounts on multiple iPhone models during their flagship sales. With prices slashed by as much as ₹55,000, many buyers are eyeing this chance to bring home a device that usually stays out of reach. Flipkart and Amazon have revealed huge discounts on iPhones ahead of festive sales.(AFP)

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale and Amazon’s Great Indian Festival have already opened early access for Prime and Plus members. From the latest iPhone 16 series to the iPhone 15 lineup, buyers now have several price points to compare across the two platforms.

Flipkart Big Billion Days, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Early Deals on iPhones

On Amazon, the iPhone 16 with 256GB storage is now selling at ₹78,999, while Flipkart lists the same variant at ₹76,999. Flipkart is also offering the iPhone 16 Pro Max (256GB) at ₹1,28,999, down from ₹1,34,999. Amazon, however, has yet to list this model.

The biggest drop is on the iPhone 15 series. Amazon is offering the iPhone 15 (128GB) at Rs. 46,999, reduced from Rs. 69,999. Its 256GB model is available for Rs. 56,999, while Flipkart lists the 128GB version at Rs. 59,999, the 256GB at Rs. 69,999, and the 512GB at Rs. 89,999.

Flipkart also has strong deals on the iPhone 15 Pro. The 128GB model is available at Rs. 90,999, while the 512GB and 1TB variants are listed at Rs. 99,499 and Rs. 1,04,999, respectively. Amazon does not currently list the iPhone 15 Pro, but it does feature the iPhone 15 Plus. Buyers can get the 128GB version at Rs. 69,999, the 256GB at Rs. 77,999, and the 512GB at Rs. 76,999.

Currently, Amazon has made these offers accessible to Prime members, while Flipkart has opened deals to all users. Non-Prime Amazon shoppers will be able to access the discounts from September 23. Both platforms are also expected to announce further offers as the sales continue.