iPad Air M3 price drops in Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Apple tablet is available at…

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025: Planning to buy an iPad model during this festive season? Then this might be the perfect opportunity, as Amazon has announced a massive price drop during the Great Indian Festival sale. The Amazon sale has already commenced for Prime Members, and the sale will officially go live for everyone on September 23 at midnight. As per the listing, the iPad Air M3 model is available at the lowest price, allowing buyers to get a great deal on a flagship tablet. With e-commerce discounts and bank offers, buyers can get up to Rs. 16,000 off on the latest generation iPad Air model. Here’s everything you need to know. iPad Air M3 is available at under Rs. 45000 during the Amazon sale.(Shaurya Sharma - HT)

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: iPad Air M3 price discount

The 11-inch Apple iPad Air with the M3 processor originally retails for Rs. 59,900 for the 128GB variant. However, buyers can get the iPad at just Rs. 45,999 during the Amazon sale. This gives buyers a whopping 23% discount. In addition to a discount, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price of the tablet.

As per the Amazon listing, buyers can avail a 10% instant discount up to Rs. 1750 on SBI Credit Card Non-EMI transactions. Therefore, the effective price of the iPad Air M3 will be Rs. 44,249. Therefore, it's a perfect deal for buyers who are planning to get an iPad during the sale.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad Air M3?

The Apple iPad Air features an 11-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide colour and True Tone for pleasing visuals. The tablet is powered by the M3 chip built for Apple Intelligence, offering flagship performance. It can be updated to the latest iPadOS 26, bringing new AI-powered features, Liquid Glass UI, and more. The iPad Air also features a 12MP Centre Stage front camera and a 12MP Wide back camera with True Tone flash. It also supports Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard for effortless multitasking.