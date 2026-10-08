Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: MacBook Neo under 66,000, MacBook Air M5 and Mac mini M6 get big discounts

If you are in the market for a new MacBook, now is probably a great time to buy one, especially after the price hikes earlier this year. Why? Because as part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 sale, several Apple Macs are currently available at significant discounts.

MacBook Air M5 is discounted again as part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 sale. (Shaurya Sharma/ Hindustan Times)

By Shaurya Sharma Shaurya Sharma is the Technology Editor at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he oversees technology coverage across digital and social platforms. With over eight years of experience across editorial, video production, and digital media, his work focuses on smartphones, AI, consumer gadgets, and shaping audience-first content strategies for modern tech consumers.



He began his career in 2018 as a fashion cinematographer before turning his lifelong passion for technology into a profession. From spending his childhood immersed in tech magazines, video games, and the latest gadgets to covering the global consumer tech industry today, technology has remained a constant throughout his journey.



Over the years, Shaurya has worked with some of India’s leading media organisations, including CNN-News18, Sportskeeda, and Guiding Tech, where he led video initiatives that combined strong editorial storytelling with engaging visual and social-first execution.



A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Manipal University, Shaurya has reviewed hundreds of products across categories including smartphones, laptops, gaming consoles, cameras, and wearables. Beyond work, he is passionate about animal welfare, environmental causes, and automobiles, particularly turbo-petrol cars Read more Read less

Yes, the MacBook Neo, Apple's most affordable MacBook, is discounted by over 14%, and you can save even more by combining offers.

The MacBook Air, arguably Apple's most popular laptop, is also available at a discount. The latest M5-powered 15-inch variant with 512GB of storage is currently selling for ₹1,66,990, a 7% price drop compared to its MRP of ₹1,79,900. Combine bank offers, and the deal gets even better.

In this article, I'll take you through these products, who should buy them, who should avoid them, and why they make sense at their discounted prices.

And there's a bonus Apple product too, especially for those who work in creative fields and deal with demanding workflows but don't necessarily want to splurge on a top-end Mac.

Let's get into it.

Amazon sale price: ₹ 68,900

Effective price with cashback: ₹ 65,451

The MacBook Neo is currently available for ₹68,900, but by combining offers, you can bring its effective price down to ₹65,451 with ₹3,449 cashback when you check out using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

Yes, the cashback will be credited after your billing cycle, but savings are savings. And considering Apple increased the MacBook Neo's price to ₹79,900, this is indeed a good deal for a laptop powered by the A18 Pro chipset.

Who should buy the MacBook Neo?

Now, the MacBook Neo isn't as powerful as the MacBook Air or MacBook Pro. That's a given. But at the same time, it's a solid, well-built laptop, and Apple hasn't cut corners when it comes to delivering a premium experience.

It supports Apple Intelligence and offers up to 16 hours of battery life.

This makes it a great college laptop for presentations, assignments and everyday work. It also makes for a capable office laptop, particularly if your workflow revolves around spreadsheets, documents and browser-based applications.

And this is coming from first-hand experience. We have used spreadsheets on it, along with the entire Google Workspace portfolio running on Safari and Chrome, and the experience has been smooth.

The best part? You can even do some light video editing on it because it supports Final Cut Pro. Yes, multi-layered workflows would be difficult, but you can absolutely get through basic editing tasks.

It also comes in several fun colourways, including Citrus, Silver, Indigo and Blush, so there's plenty of personality here.

If you want a stylish-looking laptop under ₹70,000, something that can serve you well for several years, the 13-inch MacBook Neo with A18 Pro is still hard to beat.

And considering how Apple has been revising its prices, this discounted price is certainly worth considering.

Pros Cons Premium build quality and stylish colour options Not as powerful as the MacBook Air or Pro Up to 16 hours of battery life Multi-layered video editing can be difficult Good for college, office work and spreadsheets Not ideal for demanding creative workflows Supports Apple Intelligence and Final Cut Pro Limited headroom for power-intensive tasks Attractive effective price with cashback

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Amazon sale price: ₹ 1,66,990

Effective price with cashback: Under ₹ 1.6 lakh

The MacBook Air with the M5 chipset is the latest iteration of Apple's popular laptop.

Apple increased its prices earlier this year, and that certainly hurt buyers who were looking forward to getting one. Luckily, the 512GB variant has received a discount as part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 sale.

More specifically, the 15-inch MacBook Air M5 is currently available for ₹1,66,990, which is around 7% lower than its ₹1,79,900 MRP.

You can also get upwards of ₹8,300 in cashback using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, bringing the effective price to under ₹1.6 lakh.

And at that price, the MacBook Air M5 starts making a lot of sense, especially when you look at the competition.

Who should buy the MacBook Air M5?

If you are someone who swears by battery life, the MacBook Air M5 should serve you well with up to 18 hours of battery life.

The display is gorgeous, you get Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, MagSafe charging, and most importantly, enough power to handle serious creative workflows.

With the M5 chipset, you can work on multi-layered video projects in Final Cut Pro, Adobe Premiere Pro and DaVinci Resolve. Photo editing in Photoshop and Lightroom is equally smooth.

Based on our testing and usage, the MacBook Air can fly through most of these tasks without flinching.

Of course, it doesn't come with a fan, so in peak summer conditions or during sustained heavy workloads, it might throttle a little. But for most users, the performance is more than sufficient.

There's a good balance here between a genuinely professional laptop and something you can use casually.

It will breeze through everyday tasks such as browsing, streaming, spreadsheets and office work.

And remember, we're talking about the 15-inch MacBook Air, not the smaller 13-inch variant.

That larger display makes a difference, especially if you spend your day editing videos, working with multiple windows or simply streaming content. It's spacious enough for most things and makes the price easier to justify.

Who should avoid the MacBook Air M5?

If you want the absolute bleeding edge of performance and regularly edit heavy RAW footage from cameras such as the Sigma fp or Canon EOS R6 V, the MacBook Air might struggle a little.

It will still push through, but if you want the smoothest possible experience on your editing timeline, especially with demanding multi-layered projects, you may want to consider the MacBook Pro instead.

For everyone else, the MacBook Air M5 strikes a good balance between performance, portability and battery life.

Pros Cons Powerful M5 chipset for creative workflows Fanless design can throttle under sustained loads Up to 18 hours of battery life Not ideal for extremely demanding RAW editing Gorgeous, spacious 15-inch display Still relatively expensive despite the discount Thunderbolt 4 and MagSafe connectivity MacBook Pro is better suited to the heaviest workflows Handles Final Cut Pro, Premiere Pro, Photoshop and Lightroom well Good balance between professional and everyday use

Amazon sale price: ₹ 93,990

Effective price with cashback: ₹ 89,291

Apple has updated the Mac mini with the M6 chipset, and it's hard to believe that the M4-powered Mac mini was available for around ₹50,000 just a year ago.

But it is what it is. Prices have increased, memory has become more expensive, and the new Mac mini now costs considerably more.

Still, considering the kind of workflows you can get out of this machine, its discounted price of ₹93,990 makes a lot of sense.

The Mac mini M6 normally retails for ₹99,900, so you're looking at a 6% discount. Combine that with ₹4,699 cashback using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, and the effective price drops below ₹90,000.

That's good value for a machine with this kind of performance potential.

Who should buy the Mac mini M6?

The Mac mini M6 comes with a 12-core CPU, a 12-core GPU and 16GB of unified memory as standard.

Yes, the base storage is just 256GB, so you may want to invest in an external SSD, especially if you plan to edit large video projects.

But when it comes to performance, this is a seriously capable machine.

For demanding workflows, including 8K multi-layered video editing in applications such as DaVinci Resolve, Final Cut Pro and Premiere Pro, the Mac mini has plenty to offer.

And this comes from first-hand experience with the Mac mini M4, which already handled demanding creative workloads impressively. The M6-powered version takes things further.

Thermals are handled well, there's a good selection of ports on the back, and the machine barely occupies any desk space.

That makes it particularly appealing for compact workstations.

The best part? You can put together a capable editing setup for around ₹1.3 lakh to ₹1.4 lakh by pairing the Mac mini with a good monitor, keyboard and mouse.

A great option for editors, colourists and production teams

If you regularly colour-grade footage, work with Log files or edit footage captured in Log 2 on the latest iPhone 18 Pro, the Mac mini M6 is worth considering.

It also makes sense for production facilities that need an additional editing workstation without spending Mac Studio money.

Perhaps you need a compact system for an intern, a secondary editing machine or simply another Mac to complement your existing Mac Studio setup.

The Mac mini M6 fits that role rather well.

And because it's so compact, moving it between workstations isn't particularly difficult either.

For creative professionals who already have a monitor and peripherals, this could be one of the more sensible ways to enter Apple's desktop ecosystem without spending a fortune.

Pros Cons Powerful 12-core CPU and 12-core GPU Base storage is limited to 256GB 16GB unified memory as standard Requires a separate monitor, keyboard and mouse Well suited to demanding creative workflows External SSD may be necessary for editing Compact design with good thermal management Considerably more expensive than the previous M4 model Good selection of ports Not a standalone portable laptop Attractive option for secondary editing workstations

Which Apple Mac should you buy during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026?

Ultimately, it depends on your workflow and how much you're willing to spend.

If you are a student, an office professional or someone who primarily works with documents, presentations, spreadsheets and basic creative applications, the MacBook Neo makes a lot of sense, especially at an effective price of around ₹65,000.

If you want something more powerful, with a larger display, excellent battery life and enough performance for professional photo and video editing, the 15-inch MacBook Air M5 is the better all-rounder.

And if you already have a monitor and peripherals, or need a dedicated machine for editing, colour grading and other creative workflows, the Mac mini M6 is certainly worth a look.

All three have their strengths, and at their current discounted prices, they make a stronger case than they did after Apple's price hikes earlier this year.

FAQs

1. What is the price of the MacBook Neo during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026?

The MacBook Neo with the A18 Pro chipset is available for ₹68,900. With ₹3,449 cashback using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, its effective price comes under to ₹66,000.

2. Is the MacBook Neo good for students?

Yes. The MacBook Neo is well suited to college assignments, presentations, spreadsheets, Google Workspace and everyday browsing. It also supports basic video editing through Final Cut Pro.

3. How much does the 15-inch MacBook Air M5 cost on Amazon?

The 15-inch MacBook Air M5 with 512GB storage is available for ₹1,66,990 during the sale. Eligible Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card cashback can bring its effective price below ₹1.6 lakh.

4. Can the MacBook Air M5 handle professional video editing?

Yes. The MacBook Air M5 can handle multi-layered editing workflows in Final Cut Pro, Adobe Premiere Pro and DaVinci Resolve. However, extremely demanding RAW footage and sustained heavy workloads may be better suited to a MacBook Pro.

5. What is the discounted price of the Mac mini M6?

The Mac mini M6 is available for ₹93,990, down from ₹99,900. With ₹4,699 cashback using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, its effective price comes down to ₹89,291.

6. Is the Mac mini M6 good for video editing?

Yes. With its 12-core CPU, 12-core GPU and 16GB unified memory, the Mac mini M6 is positioned for demanding creative workloads, including multi-layered video editing and colour grading. However, its base 256GB storage may require an external SSD.

7. Which is better, the MacBook Neo or MacBook Air M5?

The MacBook Neo is better suited to students, everyday users and basic office workflows. The MacBook Air M5 offers considerably more performance for creative applications, along with a larger 15-inch display and up to 18 hours of battery life.

8. Is Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card cashback an instant discount?

No. The cashback is credited after the billing cycle, so the amount you pay at checkout will be higher than the effective price mentioned after cashback.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.