Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 sale is live for Prime members: Check out top deals on refrigerators, washing machines, TVs, more

Festive season is right around the corner. Ahead of the sale, Amazon is hosting the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 sale in India. This sale will go live for all users starting at 12AM on October 8. However, Prime members will get exclusive access to special deals and discounts a day in advance. This means if you have an active Prime subscription, you can get early access to all the exclusive deals now.

Amazon Great Indian Festival will go live for Prime members on October 7. (Amazon)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

As far as the categories are concerned, the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 sale brings a discount of up to 65% on various home appliances including TV, refrigerators, washing machines and more. So, if you have been waiting to upgrade your refrigerator, washing machine, air purifier, chimney or TV, this could be a good time to compare prices and check whether the latest offers make sense for your budget.

But that's not it. In addition to discounts on individual categories, Amazon is also offering bank offers, cashback offers and more on the purchase of various smart home appliances. Here are the top offers that you need to know about.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 sale: Bank offers

- Amazon is offering a 10% instant discount on the purchases made using SBI debit and credit cards and credit card EMI options.

- Amazon is also offering unlimited 5% cashback on purchases made using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.

- Prime members will get an extra ₹250 cashback on various devices.

- Additionally, the company is offering a 10% cashback on EMI transactions done using Amazon Pay Later.

Get up to 55% off on washing machines

As a part of the sale, Amazon India is offering a discount of up to 55% on the purchase of washing machines from top brands. The company is offering an additional discount of ₹1,000 on select washing machine models. This includes both top-load and front-load models. It also includes washer dryers. Additionally, the company is offering a no-cost EMI option along with bank discounts on select credit cards to the buyers. Furthermore, buyers can also exchange their old appliances for new ones to save more.

Get up to 55% off on refrigerators

Buyers who are planning to upgrade their old refrigerators can get a discount of up to 55% during this festive sale. The company is offering an additional discount of ₹1,000 on select models. Apart from this, buyers will get an instant discount of up to ₹14,000 on side-by-side door refrigerators and ₹4,000 on double door refrigerators. Buyers can save more using banking offers, no-cost EMI option and exchange bonuses.

Get up to 65% off on air fryers

Similarly, air fryers will be available at a discount of up to 65%. Additionally, the company is offering no-cost EMI option along with banking discount to the buyers.

Get up to 70% off on vacuum cleaners

Coming to vacuum cleaners, the company is offering a discount of up to 70% on various vacuum cleaners. This includes both cordless vacuum cleaners and robotic vacuum cleaners. Additionally, the company is offering banking discounts and no-cost EMI option to the buyers. Apart from this, buyers can also avail exchange bonuses on the purchase of select models.

Get up to 55% off on air purifiers

Coming to air purifiers, these appliances are getting a discount of up to 55% on Amazon during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 sale. Amazon is also offering an exchange bonus of up to ₹11,000 along with no-cost EMI option and banking discounts to the buyers.

Get up to 65% off in TVs

Lastly, TVs are available at a discount of up to 65% on Amazon during this sale. Additionally, the company is offering early bird coupons worth ₹5,000 to the buyers. These discounts are available on TVs across categories, which includes budget TVs, mid-budget TVs and premium TV models. Buyers can save more using no-cost EMI option and banking discounts.

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FAQs for buying home appliances during the sale Is Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 a good time to buy home appliances? Yes. The sale can be a good time to buy expensive appliances if the effective price is genuinely lower than the product's usual selling price.

How much discount is available on home appliances? Home appliances are available at a discount of up to 65%.

Are exchange offers available on the purchase of home appliances? Yes, Amazon is offering exchange bonuses on the purchase of home appliances. However, it's not available on all product categories.

Do Prime members get extra discounts on home appliances during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026? Prime members can receive additional benefits during the festival. Amazon says Prime members can get up to 10% extra savings.

Can I use No Cost EMI to buy home appliances on Amazon? Yes, eligible products and payment methods may offer No Cost EMI during the sale. However, check the final payable amount, tenure, processing fees and eligibility before choosing EMI over an upfront payment.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.