Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: How GenAI is quietly changing the way India shops

With Amazon Prime Day 2025 running from July 12 to 14, online shopping in India is bracing for another record-breaking weekend. But this year, there’s a new player reshaping how people discover deals: generative AI. Bring Gen AI by your side for Prime Day 2025.

You might be looking for a better smartphone deal or creating a last-minute shopping list, GenAI is no longer a tech buzzword, it’s part of the way Indians shop.

Rise of GenAI in Indian E-commerce

Generative AI shopping assistants are now common across platforms. These include AI chatbots, smart recommendation engines, and tools that personalize search results in real time. What started during the festive sales of 2024 has quickly scaled up. From app interfaces to voice-enabled smart assistants, GenAI is now working behind the scenes to make online shopping faster, sharper, and more tailored.

What GenAI is doing this Prime Day

During Amazon’s one of the biggest shopping event of the year, GenAI is already at work.

Here’s how:

Personalized picks: Based on your browsing history, saved items, and current trends, AI suggests products that are actually relevant, not random banner ads.

Real-time deal hunting: AI tools scan lightning deals, bank offers, and coupon codes faster than any human could, helping users strike at the right moment.

Smarter shopping lists: Some apps and extensions now auto-generate shopping lists based on your chat prompts, past purchases, or even wishlist behaviour.

Clearer comparisons: AI can pull side-by-side comparisons, highlight differences, and even summarize reviews, making it easier to choose between three near-identical phones or air fryers.

Indian shoppers are already onboard

Globally, Gen Z and millennials are the fastest to adopt AI shopping tools, and Indian users are no different. Whether it's through Amazon's own AI assistant Rufus, Flipkart’s smart search, or third-party tools integrated into browsers, AI is quietly helping users get better outcomes with less effort.

Beyond Prime Day: AI will be everywhere this year

Expect GenAI to play an even bigger role in upcoming events like the Independence Day Sale and the Great Indian Festival. With platforms like Reliance Digital, Croma, and Myntra also experimenting with AI-powered interfaces, shopping in India is headed for a more intelligent, data-driven phase.

Why it matters

These tools aren’t just tech gimmicks. They save time, reduce decision fatigue, and often surface deals that would otherwise go unnoticed. For India’s value-focused shopper, GenAI could be the most practical upgrade of all.